Harwich, MA

Fire Association And Conservation Trust Get Firehouse Property

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

HARWICH – Selectmen voted Monday night to choose the non-profit commitment to the community over an additional revenue source in awarding the sale of the former fire station property at 203 Bank St. The board unanimously voted to sell the 2.06 acre property upon which the town’s first...

capecodchronicle.com

Cape Cod Chronicle

Brewster Select Board, Plan Board Approve Housing Production Plan

BREWSTER – Hiring a program administrator was the first goal of the Brewster Housing Production Plan approved by the Select Board June 30, 2017. Three weeks later, the town completed that goal by hiring Jill Scalise as housing coordinator. A self-proclaimed “data person,” Scalise is Cape Cod’s lead contact...
BREWSTER, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Kennedy calls Trustees’ plan ‘rubbish’

Former Trustees of the Reservations regional superintendent Chris Kennedy, a longtime resident of Chappaquiddick who now lives on the Cape, came out swinging against a draft management plan for Trustees beaches that included new over-sand vehicle (OSV) and dog restrictions for Vineyard beaches. In an email to Trustees president John Judge about the plan, Kennedy railed against community exclusion, misleading use of reference materials, and mortal dangers kids would face.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Powers Gets High Marks In Evaluation By Selectmen

HARWICH – Town Administrator Joseph Powers received high grades from the board of selectmen during an evaluation presentation on Monday night. He was praised for his procurement management, budget development and subject matter expertise. “Joe is doing a great job,” Selectmen Larry Ballantine and Julie Kavanagh said. Selectman Donald...
HARWICH, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Harwich, MA
Harwich, MA
Government
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

$2M Project Will Replace Fish Pier Bulkhead

CHATHAM – The popularity of the municipal fish pier is undeniable. In recent weeks, staff at the Shore Road facility have counted as many as 3,000 visitors a day eager to catch a glimpse of fishing boats unloading or seals frolicking in the water. But the pier is also...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Ember Gardens Ready For Local Review In Orleans

ORLEANS — As one marijuana retailer continues to make its way through local permitting, a second expects to begin the process this summer. Ember Gardens plans to open a retail facility at 41 Route 6A, hopefully in 2023, according to the company's CEO, Shane Hyde. The property, located across...
ORLEANS, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Mail Found In Laundromat Dumpster

CHATHAM – An unspecified amount of U.S. mail was found inside a dumpster not far from the Chatham Post Office at 802 Main St. All of the recovered mail has been delivered to recipients, according to U.S. Postal Service officials. A “significant” amount of mail was discovered in a...
CHATHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Is Offering Municipal Firefighting Exam This Fall

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter? You might be able to turn that dream into reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many people work and has caused some to rethink their career goals or make career changes. Perhaps it's your time to shake it up a bit or move in a different direction. Maybe you've thought about becoming a firefighter but don't know how to proceed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Helen M. (Healy) Milley

Helen M. (Healy) Milley, died on July 1st, 2022, at 99 years of age. She was a 12th generation descendant of William Nickerson, one of the founders of Chatham, and a 14th generation descendant of Elder William Brewster, who arrived here on The Mayflower. She was born on May 15th,...
CHATHAM, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Cape Cod Chronicle

Towns Report Enough Staff For Most Beach And Rec Programs

On the Fourth of July, when beach weather was perfect and the Cape was crowded with visitors, there was lifeguard staffing at all of the major Lower Cape beaches, despite the labor shortage and the lack of workforce housing. Hardest hit appears to have been Chatham, which is operating with...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

John F. Natarelli

John F. Natarelli, 85, a longtime resident of the Mohawk Valley and most recently Chatham, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Little Falls, N.Y., to Valentino and Mary (Malagisi). John grew up in and was educated in Little Falls schools, and attended colleges in Utica, N.Y. and Iowa.
CHATHAM, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

“He saved the town from burning down”

(July 14, 2022) Fire captain Nate Barber didn’t mince words when evaluating the job Nantucket Deputy Fire Chief Sean Mitchell did Saturday at the Veranda House fire. “Mitchell saved the town from burning down,” he said. Mitchell was the man in charge, the incident commander, for virtually the entire 12 hours of the fire. He was responsible for everything from tactics, to decisions about where to direct the hoses, how to protect nearby homes, when to send firefighters into the buildings and preparing for the fallout if the Veranda House or one of the nearby homes collapsed.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Near drowning in Chatham

CHATHAM – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Chatham. It happened about 8:45 PM Thursday evening at White Pond off Wilfred Road. Rescuers performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

All severe weather has now cleared Cape Cod

EASTHAM – Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the Cape late Thursday afternoon. The strongest storm appeared to affect the Eastham and Orleans region. Marine warnings indicated waterspouts were possible over Cape Cod Bay. Radar also indicated the potential for hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. As of 7 PM no reports of any damage had been received.
EASTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Fire breaks out at house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at a house in Falmouth shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the ranch style house at 47 Sandwich Road shortly before 4 PM to find smoke and flames on the porch. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames which appeared to mainly on the outside of the structure. No injuries were reported.
FALMOUTH, MA

