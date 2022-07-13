STYLE: What are we Wearing?

Manicured parks filled with bright-pink azaleas and live oaks covered in Spanish moss; widely acclaimed restaurants serving up riffs on classic Southern dishes; spooky ghost tours through one of the nation's allegedly "most haunted" cities; and historic architecture in a charming downtown: these are just a handful of reasons travelers flock to Savannah, Georgia, every year. This Southern city has plenty to see, do, eat, and drink — and of course, many great places to stay. This year, for the first time, we're sharing the best hotels in Savannah, according to Travel + Leisure readers, so you can plan your perfect coastal Georgia getaway.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO