Savannah, GA

STYLE: What are we Wearing?

By Editors Note
connectsavannah.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “dog days” of summer are here, and a sundress or two should stay at the front of your closet. After the Fourth of July, it’s so hot in Savannah that even your favorite denim shorts can be uncomfortable. A...

JENNIFER NOLAN: Bringer of joy, wonder and beauty

Artist Jennifer Nolan meets me at the door of her comfortably funky Talahi Island home she shares with husband and fellow painter Bernard Nolan, and her five—yes, five—sons ranging from 7 to 18 years of age. Tall, athletic, tanned, and looking entirely too young to have an 18-year-old, she leads me into the sunny side porch where she and her husband paint side by side. (The couple met in art school; He paints urban scenes and landscapes and shows at Reynolds Gallery).
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Olde Pink House to host Tequila Dinner

The Olde Pink House, an iconic restaurant and architectural treasure located at 23 Abercorn St. in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, is delighted to host a special Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a selection of tequila cocktails followed by a tequila and food pairing with reposado, blanco and ultra tequilas that have been expertly crafted by Casa Herradura in Guadalajara, Mexico.
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pizza revolution started in Savannah a few years ago and Pizzeria Vittoria was right at the forefront of it. Now, the Starland Yard shop is making news in the culinary community again. Jesse Blanco, of Eat if and Like It, has details about that -...
wtoc.com

Your Pie Sandfly peach and prosciutto pizza

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is peach season in the Peach State and one local pizza shop are celebrating by bringing back one of their summer specials. We asked the folks at Your Pie in Sandfly to show us how they make their seasonal peach and prosciutto pizza.
WSAV News 3

Nat’l Barbershop Music Day: Savannah barber shops say what they are playing

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — Wednesday is National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day, no matter of anyone’s ability or inability to belt out their favorite tunes. Considered by some to be an American-born musical style, in its simplest form, the definition of barbershop music centers around simple melodies sung in four-part harmony without instruments. Its harmony is rooted in African-American traditions of the late 1800s in the South. The melody is carried out by a lead, high tenor, bass singer and a baritone.
WJCL

Inaugural Boro Fest set for Friday night

STATESBORO, Ga. — Friday is the inaugural "Boro Fest" in downtown Statesboro. Families can enjoy live music and specials available at several restaurants. More than 50 vendors will be set up--offering shopping for clothing, sweet treats and more. There will also be a classic car show and a kids...
connectsavannah.com

Annual 48 Hour Film Project set to hit the big screen

The 48 Hour Film Project: Savannah (48HFP) is set to take place the weekend of August 13-14. Filmmakers all across Savannah will compete to see who can produce the best film in just two days. The 48HFP is an annual international project that began in 2001. Filmmakers from participating cities...
WSAV News 3

Savannah author publishes second book

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local author has published her second romance novel after opening her own publishing company. Leigh Ebberwein said at in an interview are her book signing Monday that her books are in part inspired by her experiences living in the Savannah area. Ebberwein’s debut novel...
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Hotels in Savannah

Manicured parks filled with bright-pink azaleas and live oaks covered in Spanish moss; widely acclaimed restaurants serving up riffs on classic Southern dishes; spooky ghost tours through one of the nation's allegedly "most haunted" cities; and historic architecture in a charming downtown: these are just a handful of reasons travelers flock to Savannah, Georgia, every year. This Southern city has plenty to see, do, eat, and drink — and of course, many great places to stay. This year, for the first time, we're sharing the best hotels in Savannah, according to Travel + Leisure readers, so you can plan your perfect coastal Georgia getaway.
WSAV News 3

26 dogs rescued: Coastal Pet Rescue sheds light on animal hoarding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between May and June, one local pet rescue has encountered three different hoarding situations. “Two were owner-surrendered because they recognized they needed help,” said Lisa Scarbrough Director and Founder of Coastal Pet Rescue (CPR). “We took six animals from the first home, six from the second but they had more they […]
WSAV News 3

Savannah airport ranked #1 by travel magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was ranked number one by a travel magazine based in New York City. Travel + Leisure ranked the airport in it’s 2022 World’s Best Awards. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport released the following statement amid the news. “A huge...
wtoc.com

Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caught on video, a man battles an alligator with his bare hands on Savannah’s westside. “He said ‘sssss,” said Marquell T. White, re-enacting the sounds of the gator. That was the moment Marquell T. White dragged a 7-foot-long gator by the tail in...
wgac.com

Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
WTVM

Officer gives lost child piggyback ride as they search for family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A police officer in Georgia is being praised for the compassion and care he showed a lost child. Around 9 a.m. Friday, officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a call about a lost child. The boy was able to describe to officers where he came from and the name of his caregiver.
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern’s watermelon tradition returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition returned to Georgia Southern University’s campuses this week after a hiatus due to the pandemic. This tradition has its roots back in the time you might not see this many people total on the campus of what was the Georgia Teachers College. But organizers say it’s important for it to continue and continue to expand.
Grice Connect

The Georgia Southern Summer Celebration kicks off

The annual Georgia Southern Summer Celebration event kicked off at Georgia Southern’s Statesboro Campus near the Carruth Building on Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero and First Lady Jane Marrero hosted the event. “It’s a chance to come together, celebrate, and get ready for the...
