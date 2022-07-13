Hall Co investigators search for stolen property

stolen equipment

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still trying to track down some stolen equipment and the people who stole it: a truck and apparatus used to move houses were swiped near Oakwood.

From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…

Our investigators can use some extra eyes on this case. Somebody recently swiped this truck and a couple of pieces of equipment used to move houses. The items were stolen from a location on Mountain View Road in the Oakwood area. If you have any information, please call our property crimes investigators at 770-533-7724.

