Oakwood, GA

Hall Co investigators search for stolen property

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
stolen equipment

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still trying to track down some stolen equipment and the people who stole it: a truck and apparatus used to move houses were swiped near Oakwood.

From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…

Our investigators can use some extra eyes on this case. Somebody recently swiped this truck and a couple of pieces of equipment used to move houses. The items were stolen from a location on Mountain View Road in the Oakwood area. If you have any information, please call our property crimes investigators at 770-533-7724.

WGAU

ACCPD updates eastside shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police have released the name of the man who was killed by an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after a confrontation with police officer this past Tuesday. Richard King was 66 years old. Police say they went to his house on Forest Road to serve a search warrant. They...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
