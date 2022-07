French fries and ketchup. Is there a better combo? I think not. But if you really love ketchup, it can be hard to get enough of the condiment during a dip, since fries are nothing more than a potato stick. It’s a problem. And so Heinz is here to solve it with a spoon-shaped french fry. That’s right it is a spoon that is also a french fry. It is either a genius evolution of the potato or the stupidest idea ever. I’ll let you decide.

