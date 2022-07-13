ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Local hospital hosting hiring event

By Jerica Rogers
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trumbull Regional Medical Center is holding a...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

School supply giveaway set for Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is holding a school supply giveaway next month. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 Tod Ave. NW. If your child is not with you at the time of...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Mission asks city and neighbors to allow program home in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission has support for the 100,000 meals, Christmas toys and 15,000 bags of groceries it supplies the needy each year. Now, it is looking for support for another of its regular programs. The mission is also listening to concerns about a possible...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Produce more affordable now in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Farmers Market is making fresh produce more affordable. The Produce Perks program will be distributing a coupon booklet to qualified shoppers at the Warren Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 19 which will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to SNAP customers to spend on fruits and vegetables.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

New faith-based coffee shop aims to connect community

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A local space currently under construction will soon become a new coffee shop in the center of Mercer — one that developers hope becomes a gathering place, especially for young people. “There’s so many things now that are designed to separate us and to...
MERCER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Health
beckersasc.com

$2.3M paid for Ohio medical office building

A medical office building in Youngstown, Ohio, was sold to a California investor for $2.3 million July 12, The Business Journal reported. The building houses Mercy Health-Youngstown Neurology, The Kidney Group and Fresenius Medical Care. The transaction includes the building and an adjoining vacant lot.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mahoning County releases latest round of rescue money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners awarded more funding Thursday from their share of the American Rescue Plan. They presented a pair of big checks, one of them worth $150,000 to former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett, founder of The Red Zone counseling center. Recently, directors took...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Wkbn
WYTV.com

Niles Mt. Carmel Festival powering through volunteer shortage, inflation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Mount Carmel Festival in Niles is happening right now. We spoke with volunteers and learned how they make everything possible. This weekend is Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s 89th annual summer festival. It’s the first time since the pandemic that they are fully back.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Tenants vacate red-tagged building in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least half a dozen tenants at a red-tagged building in Youngstown were forced to leave their apartments by 8 a.m. Friday. Residents at 16 West Madison Ave. learned Wednesday they had 72 hours to vacate the building. According to a notice left by the city, it’s in deplorable conditions.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Employees of local ambulance company report paycheck issues

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees of a local ambulance company are fed up. They said their checks have been delayed and that this isn’t the first time it has happened. WKBN received several anonymous phone calls and complaints about employees at MedStar not getting paid. Several employees, who...
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Going to see Luke Bryan at Wean Park this Saturday? Read this first!

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The big ticket this week: Country music singer Luke Bryan, whose Stambaugh Stadium show last year was canceled due to COVID-19, is set to headline Wean Park’s outdoor Y-Live concert as part of his Raised Up Right tour. Bryan’s Youngstown show will include special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Record donations at YSU under Tressel leadership

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University hit a milestone. The YSU Foundation recorded $24.1 million in donations in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the largest one-year total in the university’s 114-year history. In 2014, the year before Jim Tressel was named president, YSU raised $6.1 million. The next...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Magic 95.5

This City in Ohio Just Earned The #1 Stressed City in the US

Adulting, the pandemic, politics, and today’s economy are just a few things that can contribute to your stress level. Wallethub conducted a study in the U.S., based on work stress, financial stress, family stress, and stress related to health and safety to compile a list of cities based on their stress levels. According to their report, Wallethub “compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.”
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Fire-Damaged Navarre Eatery Plans to Reopen

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular Navarre eatery destroyed by fire two weeks ago is coming back. The owners of the Main Street Deli say they will rebuild after the interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged on June 30. They say reconstruction will take six...
NAVARRE, OH
WYTV.com

Local students’ unity project to benefit child cancer patient

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two college students who created a collage of positivity last November have seen a lot of growth. Noah Olejnik, of Cortland, and Jason Gibson, of Niles, started Inspire Unity last year. It’s a platform for nonprofits to host fundraisers. Donors send in pictures that turn into a collage.
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Old-fashioned way of shocking wheat on display ahead of Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The antique way of shocking wheat was on display Thursday evening in Canfield, all in preparation for the upcoming Canfield Fair. Fifteen volunteers spent their evening at Canfield’s Mill Creek MetroParks Experimental Farm piling sheaves of wheat into shocks, just like it would have been done 100 years ago.
CANFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy