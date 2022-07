Was this it? Was this Tiger Woods' final walk down the 18th hole at the Old Course in an Open Championship?. If so, what a moment it was. Woods, 9 over for the championship and miles off the cut line when he stepped on the 18th tee, didn't stop on the Swilcan Bridge like so many others had done in their final Opens at St. Andrews, but he did slow down and offer a wave to the crowd, who proceeded to give him a loud ovation as he walked all the way to the green.

