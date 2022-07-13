ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

Motivated By Art: At 99, Harwich Artist Vivien Oswell Is Still Painting

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

HARWICH – Artist and Harwich resident Vivien Oswell will celebrate her 99th birthday this Saturday with a gallery showing of some of her latest works. At a time when many might be looking to slow down, she finds painting to be a motivator that keeps her going. The...

capecodchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Cod Chronicle

Theater Review: Kids Will Be Captivated By 'Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse'

“I am the Queen!” Lilly sure knows how to make an entrance. “I am the Queen!” she yells again and again. With her outlandish attire that includes red cowboy boots and a cape, Lilly doesn’t seem to care what people may think. But she loves being the center of attention; in fact she craves it. At home, her parents lovingly indulge her precocious nature, that is until baby Julius arrives. Lilly doesn’t take kindly to sharing the spotlight. So Grammy arrives to take her shopping, and buys her a purple plastic purse. Lilly wants to show everyone the purse and its special qualities. But Lilly soon learns there’s a time and a place for everything.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inquirer and Mirror

Remembering the Veranda House

(July 14, 2022) When the calls and messages started coming in about the Veranda House being on fire, I hoped for the best. But when someone sent me a picture of flames licking all three decks, my heart dropped. I was in my driveway, truck all packed up for an 18-hour drive to Hyannis and a ferry reservation to Nantucket made back in January.
NANTUCKET, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Theater Review: Marley's Music Infuses Captivating 'Three Little Birds'

The boogeyman, a banshee, a ghost; whatever name you have for someone who’s scary and wants to harm you. On the isle of Jamaica, it’s Duppy. And Duppy wants your hair, your beautiful hair. Ziggy is not only afraid of Duppy, but she’s afraid of everything in general. She’s afraid to leave her room and “experience life,” her mother cries. “Stop watching TV and get outside!”
HARWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockton, MA
City
Harwich Port, MA
City
Harwich, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

The Hingham Shipyard Concert Series is Back for Summer 2022

Looking for a perfect spot to spend a summer evening on the South Shore? Head to the Hingham Shipyard, just a quick 30-minute ferry ride from Boston's Rowe's Wharf. The popular outdoor venue is a great place if you're looking to spend a fun night outside. The free Hingham Shipyard...
HINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Painting#Beaches#Harwich Artist
Cape Cod Chronicle

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes, 93, of South Yarmouth, passed away on July 6, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Francis was born in West Orange, N.J. to Martin and Margaret Hynes on January 25, 1929. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1954 and afterwards joined the Navy as a dentist, and was a Lieutenant in the Naval Dental Corp. On July 17, 1954, he married Janet Waller of Bloomfield, N.J., whom he remained married to for 68 years until his passing. Upon completion of his military service, Francis went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1958 with a post graduate degree in Orthodontics. Francis practiced orthodontics until his retirement in 1994. In 1996 Francis and Janet moved permanently to Chatham where they had a beautiful home together. Francis loved sailing his catboat, the Irish Miss, as well as spending time with his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Francis was an avid gardener and had so many beautiful gardens filled with his favorite flowers, hydrangeas. Francis also spent time building model ships which adorn his home and Thirwood Place, where he and Janet have been residing for the last nine years. In his spare time, he also volunteered at Family Pantry of Cape Cod for many years. Francis also loved the New England Patriots and spent almost every Sunday with his family watching football games.
YARMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman Set to Deliver Triplets Next Week

Kelsea Roderiques is getting ready for the biggest week of her life. The 32-year-old New Bedford woman is scheduled for a C-section on Tuesday, "but I'm on standby, I could go at any time this weekend," she says. She will deliver triplets at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "I'm...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

John F. Natarelli

John F. Natarelli, 85, a longtime resident of the Mohawk Valley and most recently Chatham, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Little Falls, N.Y., to Valentino and Mary (Malagisi). John grew up in and was educated in Little Falls schools, and attended colleges in Utica, N.Y. and Iowa.
CHATHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Contractor Gets Sudden Glimpse of Life After Death

David Vermette had a strange day on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Dartmouth contractor woke up in paradise. He and his family had taken some time away from his Dartmouth contracting business, Vermette Development/VCORP, to have some fun in the sun down in Miami. It wasn't long before Vermette was experiencing his own "It's A Wonderful Life" moment.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Ember Gardens Ready For Local Review In Orleans

ORLEANS — As one marijuana retailer continues to make its way through local permitting, a second expects to begin the process this summer. Ember Gardens plans to open a retail facility at 41 Route 6A, hopefully in 2023, according to the company's CEO, Shane Hyde. The property, located across...
ORLEANS, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston Globe

27 places to get a delicious frappe

Boston.com readers shared the best places to enjoy the blended drink. A frappe is a quintessentially New England thing, or at least the name is. What is known to the rest of the country as a milkshake, a thick, creamy frappe is sure to brighten your day. We asked Boston.com...
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hundreds Help Revive Brewster Conservation Day

BREWSTER – The Brewster Fire and Rescue’s ladder truck flew a huge U.S. flag under sunny blue skies, luring hundreds of visitors to Conservation Day at Drummer Boy Park last Saturday. This year’s theme was “Our Water Resources: We Are All Part of the Solution.”. “I...
BREWSTER, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground

FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy