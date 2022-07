(July 14, 2022) When the calls and messages started coming in about the Veranda House being on fire, I hoped for the best. But when someone sent me a picture of flames licking all three decks, my heart dropped. I was in my driveway, truck all packed up for an 18-hour drive to Hyannis and a ferry reservation to Nantucket made back in January.

