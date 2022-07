The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) held their Bison Range Restoration Celebration May 20-22, 2022, which was a monumental day that represented the righting of a terrible time in our U.S. history by restoring and honoring a broken treaty and returning the land and bison back to the CSKT. This monumental day was a day of healing, but it also represented the continued need for healing with all of our Montana tribes and the need to restore and honor many of the broken promises once made. And even though this special day celebrated a major piece that was missing for the Salish, Kootenai, and Pend d’Oreille people, there still remains a huge void with Big Medicine missing and sitting at the Montana Historical Society in Helena, Montana.

