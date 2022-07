The Whitefish City Council held a work session last week to discuss the city’s annexation policy and rezoning procedure and consider a more streamlined approach. According to the city, land is annexed so that city services such as municipal water and sewer can be made available to the property; it results in taxpayers equitably sharing the cost of city services. When a property is annexed into the city, the parcel needs to be reassigned to an appropriate city zoning district.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO