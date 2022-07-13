ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equinor to acquire battery storage developer East Point Energy

By Umesh Ellichipuram
power-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Point Energy has a 4.1GW pipeline of mid-stage battery storage projects in the US East Coast region. Norwegian energy firm Equinor has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in East Point Energy, a US-based battery storage developer. Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, East Point Energy has a...

