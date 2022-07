This week in TechREG, state regulators have been very active proposing new regulations and taking enforcement actions. California probed several crypto lenders for suspending withdrawals and transfers as this may violate the law. The same state also announced that public comments for its new privacy laws will be open until Aug. 23. Another state, this time New York, issued guidance prohibiting certain types of overdrafts and non-sufficient fund (NSF) fees are unfair and deceptive. At the federal level, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) took actions against two companies in two separate cases for misleading consumers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO