LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has given the Police Station Building Committee the authority to look for other potential sites for the new police station. The committee will now be able to explore other properties and work with landowners on potentially selling or gifting land for the purpose. Committee Chair Kristen Tool had initially asked the board for permission to look at other sites last month after voicing concerns over the proposed site at 8 Prospect St.

LANESBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO