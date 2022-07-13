ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Another round of downpours inland

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
We start the morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s as well as the dew points. Many of us struggling to drop below 80.

We’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. It’s going to feel like the triple digits so be sure to bring a water bottle!

Winds today will begin to shift from the SSE today as high pressure moved over SWFL.

A few sprinkles may pop up this morning but the primary focus will be inland storms as the two sea breezes meet up this afternoon. There’s plenty of moisture to work with In the atmosphere so there will be some heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. These will begin to drift back toward the west coast by the evening.

Tracking the Tropics

An area of disorganized showers and storms continues to meander over the northern Gulf. If it manages to stay offshore, some gradual development is possible through the week. Regardless of development, it will bring heavy rains to the Panhandle to the coast of Louisiana.

Other than this, there is nothing else we’re tracking in the tropics.

Fort Myers, FL
