A new widget is now available for Android users. Via a server-side update, the latest widget for Google Maps is now available to quickly show you the traffic nearby your location. There is a "Floating Action Button" in the bottom right of the widget that allows you to zoom in and zoom out of the image. And the widget will follow the system-level light or dark theme. The widget can open up to cover an entire home page or be reduced to a size of 3x2.

