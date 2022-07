France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium.France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home.The French regained their advantage soon after when Griedge Mbock Bathy emphatically headed home on her first appearance of the tournament.⚽️ 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧 ⚽️France are the latest team to reach the quarter-finals, following a narrow victory over Belgium...

UEFA ・ 23 HOURS AGO