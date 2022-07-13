ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$3.1 billion Florida state employee health insurance plan is up for bid

By Christine Jordan Sexton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 170,000 current and former state employees and their spouses and children are enrolled in the state health plan. Borrowing a page from its Medicaid program, Florida is putting its $3.12 billion state group health insurance program out for a competitive bid in nine regions across the state. The...

This is the third state health care program that the Ron DeSantis administration is putting to bid this year. This could go down as the summer of the health care procurements. The Department of Health (DOH) issued a request for information asking interested parties to inform the state of ways to improve and provide information to help make an upcoming procurement of a Medicaid managed care program for medically complex children.
