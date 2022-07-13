ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

2022 Interior Design Trends

Cover picture for the articleFrom light-filled spaces to earthy tones, visual warmth is...

marthastewart.com

4 Kitchen Trends That Need to Be Retired ASAP, According to Designers

After spending nearly two years making virtually every meal from home, you might have stopped looking at your kitchen as a function-first room and started noticing its design potential. (Simply put, a heavily trafficked space deserves more than ho-hum cabinets or a lackluster backsplash.) While it's all too tempting to renovate your space with the latest culinary trends, it's important to exercise some restraint. Why? Design fads can come and go faster than you can say "kitchen island." In fact, many designers have already started to sour on some of the room's buzziest trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Color Complements All the Wood Details in This ’70s Home Turned Modern Cabin

“Turn at this flag on an unmarked driveway and keep going until you reach a gate.” These were the directions that designers Kate Hayes and Krista Sharif of Hayes Little Studio were given for their client’s new northeastern Georgia getaway. So it’s not surprising that they missed a turn—and that was just the first visit. “We would drive by it every time,” Hayes recalls with a laugh. The pair would regularly have to loop back to the closest town to consult locals for a better route, a tactic even delivery truck drivers have had to pick up when struggling to find the way (the bad cell service certainly didn’t help either).
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Interior Designers#Top Design
BHG

How to Get Scratches Out of Wood Floors: 5 DIY Solutions

Well-maintained wood floors add to your home's aesthetic. However, scratches on wood floors can distract from the polished look of a room. With pets and small kids, it's nearly impossible to prevent minor scratches, but furniture mishaps and heavy foot traffic can result in heavy gouges. Even water damage, mold, and wood-eating critters can leave unflattering marks.
HOME & GARDEN
Vogue Magazine

Stefano Pilati, Sculptor of Fabric, Turns His Talents to Furniture

Mention Stefano Pilati’s name and his mastery of silhouette is sure to come up, whether you’re talking to a fan of his influential Yves Saint Laurent collections, of his four years at Ermenegildo Zegna, or of Random Identities, the gender-fluid solo brand he launched in 2018. Pilati is at his most effective and compelling pouring over the minutiae of a pagoda shoulder, or finessing the drape of full-legged trousers from their paper-bag waist. No surprise, then, that his first foray into furniture design with Pinto, a Paris firm specializing in one-of-a-kinds and limited editions, is more akin to sculpture than your average couch or chair.
DESIGN
The Associated Press

Ruggable and Jonathan Adler Announce Highly-Anticipated Second Collection of Eye-Catching and Bold Machine-Washable Rugs and Doormats

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Today, Ruggable, the first patented machine-washable rug brand, announces its second collection with renowned international home-goods designer and potter, Jonathan Adler. The new Jonathan Adler x Ruggable collection embodies the same bold irreverence as the first hugely successful collaboration (which launched in August 2021) and now offers even more options to bring eye-catching style into the home. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005259/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
HOME & GARDEN

