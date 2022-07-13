ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Fayette County

By Nick Matoney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple crews responded to a fire in Redstone...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Victim of fatal fire at Mt. Pleasant Township mobile home has been identified

A 66-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township woman died early Friday morning when her mobile home was destroyed by fire, according to the the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The victim, Victoria L. Garsteck, of 216 Thomas St., in the village of Calumet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.
CALUMET, PA
Car crashes into utility pole in Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene when a car crashed into a utility pole in New Kensington. The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Thursday on Freeport Road near Manor Road. A tow truck was brought in to remove the vehicle. No...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
State police vehicle involved in crash in Fayette County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 911 dispatchers said a state police vehicle was involved in a crash in Menallen Township, Fayette County, late Thursday night. The crash happened on Laurel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. A second vehicle was involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. There was no...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Crews respond to fire in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene where a fire broke out in in Bethel Park. The fire was reported early Wednesday morning on the 1000 block of Fairview Drive. Firefighters had to go back between some trees to position themselves to fight the fire. It...
BETHEL PARK, PA
#House Fire
Stolen vehicle catches fire in Baldwin, Pittsburgh police respond

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle fire called for a large response from firefighters and police Thursday night. The vehicle was located on a path in a wooded area, hidden by trees, below a hillside behind a neighborhood. "(There was) heavy smoke coming from over the hillside, once my truck showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Daylight traffic detour to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Monday, PennDOT announced there will be a detour in place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Route 4009 (Husband Road) in Somerset Borough. Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin full-depth reclamation work on July 18. It will begin on 2.6 miles of Husband Road, and traffic will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County woman accused of stealing Trafford family's dog

An Armstrong County woman is accused of stealing a Trafford family’s dog. Molly Bureau, of Cadogan, is charged with two counts of theft in a criminal complaint filed by Trafford police. Eva Hodgdon told police that Bureau never returned her 1-year-old black German shepherd — named Nani Nyx —...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

High-speed pursuit of wanted suspect on Parkway West ends in dangerous crash in downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wanted man led police in hot pursuit on the Parkway West before coming to a dangerous stop in downtown Pittsburgh. The conclusion to the chase happened right outside of the KDKA studios in Gateway Center. During the chase, he was speeding down the ramp, took the corner too hard, hopped the curb, nearly hitting a fire hydrant, and that's where the car came to a stop on Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Pennsylvania State Police said the man was speeding when the chase began after initially attempting to pull him over. He took off trying to get away...
PITTSBURGH, PA
State police say woman missing from Indiana County found safe

UPDATE: A woman from Indiana County who had been reported missing from Indiana County has been found safe. State police said 18-year-old Nicole Yerty had been found around 12:30 p.m. Friday in southern Indiana County. Read our original report below. A missing woman from Indiana County is considered to be...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Police chase through the city of Pittsburgh ends with crash and arrest

PITTSBURGH — State police said an attempt to pull over a vehicle led to a chase, a crash and an arrest. The incident started a little after 12:20 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of Fort Pitt Boulevard, where state police said they attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration and for which the owner had several active arrest warrants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man Flown To Hospital After Butler Twp. Motorcycle Crash

One man was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Route 422/Route 8 interchange. Police say 69-year-old William Reges of Butler was speeding when entered the Route 8 North exit-ramp from Route 422...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Woman dead after being hit by truck in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman has died from injuries she suffered after being hit by a truck on Monday morning, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. According to Lees, Samantha Dunfee, 32, of Johnstown was hit by a 2009 Ram Truck on Omar Drive in the Westmont Borough at 5:52 a.m. while she […]
Allegheny County police searching for shooting suspect

Allegheny County Police said Friday they are searching for a fugitive who fled from authorities as they attempted to take him into custody. Police said 21-year-old Taelaun Claybourne, of Penn Hills, is a suspect in a May 29 shooting at the Hays Manor Housing complex in McKees Rocks. Two adults suffered gunshot wounds in that incident.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

