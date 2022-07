Tehachapi was once a vast, spacious valley with tall, waving grasses, wild game and running streams. Magnificent oaks grew in profusion along with pine and fir. With the Tehachapi Mountains to the south and the tip end of the great Sierra Nevada range to the north, the valley was blessed with pleasant summers and enough rain and snowfall to grow any food needed. Although the vast Mojave Desert was located just over the Tehachapi Range, it didn't seem to intrude upon the idyllic home of the first residents.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO