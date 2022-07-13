Where to Watch and Stream Detroit Rock City Free Online

The new Epix documentary series Women Who Rock champions the ladies that made music history. While rock n’ roll has always celebrated bad boys, its women that have had to fight to be taken seriously as musicians and artists. Among those who paved the way are Seattle’s Heart, led by singer Ann Wilson and her guitar-wielding sister Nancy Wilson. Combining hard rock riffage and radio-friendly hooks, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were one of the biggest bands of the late ‘70s and ‘80s and have sold over 35 million records worldwide.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO