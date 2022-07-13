Where to Watch and Stream Hours Free Online

You can find Prime Day deals on a lot of Amazon items like Echo speakers and displays, but there are also items that sometimes get overlooked. We found Meta’s Portal TV on sale for a huge discount, selling for only $57. This Portal TV Prime Day deal is a 62% savings off of the regular price of $149. This isn’t the only Meta Portal device selling for a major discount though. The Meta Portal 10-inch model is also on sale for Prime Day for only $35, which is 80% off of its regular price of $179. Both of these Prime Day Facebook Portal deals are only available to Prime members for one day, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want a Portal or Portal TV.

