Surely every local economy reflects a unique mix of businesses and livelihoods — but how many can boast a combination as eclectic and surprising as Tehachapi?. Either of its headliners alone would be the envy of just about any modern metropolis: Whole fields of graceful wind turbines turn out green energy. A nearby spaceship development center is responsible for some of the highest-profile advances in space tourism.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO