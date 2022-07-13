ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet

WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night.

Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and "opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

The thing? An iguana.

The reptile was unable to find its way out the commode so Reynolds had to enlist Harold Rondon of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little fella.

Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year already.

“This is the second one this week already,” he said.

Rondon said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds' toilet.

Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long, he said.

“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in South Florida, WSVN reports.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Video shows manatee borrowing child’s surfboard at Florida beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It was a close encounter of the marine kind in Florida, when a manatee decided to try out a child’s surfboard. Leesa Blais shared video of the interaction on Facebook, showing the playful encounter in the Fort Pierce Inlet. The video shows her son, Evan, on a surfboard, as a manatee swims beneath it. The manatee nudges the board, and eventually puts its flipper on top of it, effectively taking it from the child.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WDBO

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
WDBO

Some state abortion limits allow rape, incest exceptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to throw out Roe v. Wade last month and an Ohio 10-year-old having subsequently been forced to leave her home state in order to obtain an abortion after police say a man raped her have drawn new attention to how some state restrictions on abortion allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
HARRISBURG, PA
WDBO

Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi's top legal official has no plan to prosecute the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, an aide said Friday following revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDBO

Kansas City struggles with Missouri over police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Leaders in largely Democratic Kansas City, Missouri, don’t control the city’s police department, hire the police chief or determine how the department spends its tax dollars. A 1930s-era law gives that power to a five-member board largely appointed by the Missouri governor, who since 2017 has been a Republican.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDBO

Texas parents arrested after baby found dead in their apartment

ODESSA, Texas — Parents in Texas have been arrested after their 8-month-old baby was found dead in their apartment on Tuesday. According to KOSA, the Odessa Police Department released an affidavit Thursday regarding a baby who died on Tuesday. OPD said in a news release that the baby was...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Toilet Bowl#Uninvited#Popcorn#Wsvn#Iguana Lifestyles#Mexican#The Associated Press
WDBO

Dog helps lead Maine state trooper to scene of freeway rollover crash

LINCOLN, Maine — A four-legged passenger helped lead state police to the scene of a rollover crash on a Maine freeway, authorities said. According to WABI-TV and WMTW-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 95 mile marker 227 in Lincoln. Maine State Police said Trooper Chris Pina was sitting in his cruiser, which was parked in a freeway crossover, when he saw a muddy dog with several scratches dart in front of his vehicle. Pina then put the dog in his cruiser, state police wrote in a Facebook post.
LINCOLN, ME
WDBO

2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

DEA seizes 1 million fentanyl pills in record-setting California drug bust

LOS ANGELES — Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration made history in California when they seized 1 million fake pills that contained fentanyl. The DEA announced the historic bust in a news release, saying it was the largest seizure of fentanyl the organization had ever made in California. The seizure was done as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, agents said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Wyoming struggles for answers amid growing suicide rate

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (CHEYENNE, Wyo.) -- Lyle Neiberger would have turned 33 this year. But he is forever 17, frozen in his father Lance’s memory. “I’ve never been angry at my son. I've always been angry at me. Why didn't I see it? What if I would have done something different?” he lamented, while sitting in his woodshop at his home in central Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WDBO

At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

At least five people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
WDBO

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the "cease and desist"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDBO

New Mexico, 'Stranger Things' backdrop, hits production peak

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico's film and TV industry has hit a new peak, with record spending by video production companies in a state that drew projects including the Netflix series “Stranger Things." Production companies directly spent a record $855 million on films, TV...
SANTA FE, NM
WDBO

Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob's attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBO

Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

DENVER — (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. But a lawyer for Mesa...
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor outraises Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Democrat Beto O'Rourke on Friday reported raising nearly $32 million in his bid for Texas governor during the first half of 2022, more than Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and a haul that puts their race on track to smash spending records in November's midterm elections.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach

DENVER — (AP) — The former elections manager for a Colorado clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the scheme, an official said Wednesday. Sandra Brown, who worked for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, turned herself...
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police to determine if the agency engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Word of the investigation follows a series of complaints from Black troopers about harassment and mistreatment by fellow white officers,...
MARYLAND STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy