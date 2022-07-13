Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Dallas Goedert Kicks Off our Final 5

The top 5 in our countdown of the top 25 current Eagles begins now.

Six of the last seven players in the countdown have been on the defensive side of the ball.

The only offensive speed bump in that stretch was second-year WR DeVonta Smith checking in at No. 7. Prior to that, it was QB Jalen Hurts at No. 13.

The complete list of the top 25 can be found below.

Tight end Dallas Goedert has interrupted the defense, muscling his way into No. 5 on our list.

The process behind the top-25 list started with Eagles Today site publisher Ed Kracz and staff writer John McMullen putting together their top 25 independent of each other’s and then assigning point values, with 25 points awarded to the player ranked first on each list, 24 to the player ranked second, and so on, with one point going to the player that was put 25th.

The highest ranking from either reporter broke any ties in the balloting.

There was a big discrepancy between Kracz and McMullen when it came to ranking Goedert.

McMullen made Goedert his No. 1 best Eagles player.

Kracz, however, had Goedert No. 8 on his list.

That gave Goedert 43 points, which tied him for sixth with CB Darius Slay. The tie was broken because McMullen had him first on his list. Slay was third on Kracz’s list and ended up sixth in our rankings.

The tight end position became the Dallas Goedert show the minute Zach Ertz was traded last October.

Goedert had 38 of his 56 catches in 11 games after Ertz was shipped to Arizona, and 614 of his 830 yards in that span, too. Included in there were back-to-back 100-yard games against the Jets (105) and Washington (135).

Now, with his entrenched as the top tight end, there’s no telling how high his numbers could climb.

