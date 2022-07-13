ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

It's official: The Asus Zenfone 9 is coming later this month

Android Authority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch date comes after a promo video revealed all the major details. Asus has confirmed that the Zenfone 9 is launching on July 28. The teaser image points to a compact device once again. The Asus Zenfone 8 was one of 2021’s standout flagship phones due to its...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Steal! Snag this $99 Asus 14-inch laptop before the deal ends

Prime Day 2022 is here and its like the strawberry jam of life, you almost never have it, and when you do, you never use it, but you should now! Pick up the Asus 14-inch laptop for $150 this Prime Day. Currently, the Asus 14-inch laptop is available at Best...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Zenfone#Rear Camera#Smart Phone#Tl
Android Authority

Here's what to expect from the iPhone's first periscope camera

It won't offer native zoom levels on par with Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it still looks like a capable camera. An analyst has revealed more apparent details regarding Apple’s upcoming periscope camera. The iPhone maker will reportedly use a 12MP 5x or 6x periscope shooter. It’s believed that...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Asus
Android Authority

Poll: Do you ever place your smartphone screen-down on a surface?

Do you prefer screen-up or screen-down when placing your phone on a flat surface?. The Nothing Phone 1 has finally been revealed in full, with one of its standout features being the LED light array on the back. This isn’t exactly a game-changing feature, but does light up for notifications, charging, and other tasks.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get your dirt-cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 FE before Prime Day ends

Despite what the name might suggest (and similar to the extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events of the last few years), Amazon's Prime Day 2022 celebration is not a 24-hour-only affair. That means many of this year's top Prime Day phone deals, for instance, are still available, bringing...
CELL PHONES
IGN

The Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC Deals From Alienware, ASUS, CyberpowerPC, IBUYPOWER, and More

This year's Amazon Prime Day promises to be the best Prime Day ever in terms of gaming PC deals. This is the first year that gaming PCs equipped with the current RTX 30 series video cards will be discounted down to reasonable prices, as opposed to last year when the prices were even higher than MSRP because of supply and demand. Not only has the price dropped significantly on these current-gen desktop PCs compared to earlier this year, but they're also more readily available and ship out sooner. The new 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors were also released this year, which are a significant improvement from the previous generation Intel processors. If you want to future proof your PC, we'd definitely recommend splurging for an Alder Lake CPU.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr 2022 is quickly becoming my most anticipated phone of the year

The Motorola Razr has been my favorite clamshell foldable smartphone since I got my hands on it in 2020. The big front display and infamous chin were a couple of standout features that made the Razr special to me. It wasn’t just another foldable phone. It stood out in the segment with those two features. However, it lacked firepower under the hood — and it’s better if we just don’t talk about the cameras.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED: Longer battery life with AMD

Not only does Asus offer its ZenBook 14X with Intel processors, but also with AMD ones. The model is available for less than 1,000 Euros (~$1,004), and it lasts longer than the Intel version. What shortcomings are there? You can read all about this in our review. The ZenBook 14X...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Lenovo Black Friday in July: Save on Legion Gaming PCs and Laptops

Lenovo gaming PCs are among the most well liked of the pre-built gaming PC rigs, but they often cost more than comparable offerings from other OEM builders like Dell and HP. That's why it's important to jump on these Lenovo sales that happen a handful of times a year. One of these sales is Lenovo's Black Friday in July, which coincidentally takes place during Amazon Prime Day. Save hundreds of dollars off MSRP on Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops equipped with RTX 30 series GPUs. There's also a 5% sitewide coupon code that sweetens the deal. The sale ends July 17.
COMPUTERS
CNET

My Favorite 'Cheap' Motorola Phone Is on Sale for $240 on Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. While premium phones like the iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra easily cost $1,000 or more, you can save hundreds by getting a "budget" phone instead. These phones are designed to be affordable but also provide all the daily essentials you need. One of my favorite budget phones, the Motorola One Ace 5G, gets a lower price as part of Amazon Prime Day. The normally $400 phone is on sale for $240.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The mid-range Moto G 5G (2022) can be an awesome last-minute Prime Day bargain

Amazon's Prime Day 2022 frenzy is not over yet, but if the onslaught of outstanding smartphone deals available exclusively for Prime members has so far failed to produce that irresistible steal to perfectly fit your needs and budget, it might be worth checking out the latest unlocked Moto G 5G (2022) discount before the 48-hour sale finally wraps up later today.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy