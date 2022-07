More than 2,000 electric customers in a portion of Hilo were without power for nearly two hours Wednesday night, July 13, because of a tree falling on power lines. According to the Hawaiian Electric – Hawai‘i Island Twitter account, the outage started sometime around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. It encompassed an area from Aipuni Street to Akolea Road in the Kaumana area and affected 2,165 customers. The tweet also said a first responder was on their way to investigate the outage.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO