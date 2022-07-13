ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

York neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

York News-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

York News-Times

York native dies following motorcycle accident

LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash. He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Balloon Days is upon us

Everything gets going Friday, July 15. Our team will be busy hosting 144 golfers and over 20-plus sponsors for a full day of golfing at the annual Chamber Tournament. York Parks and Recreation will be ready to host people at the Family Aquatic Center for a beach party and then close down the evening with the Dive-in Movie featuring “Luca.”
YORK, NE
foxnebraska.com

Crews battle fire at Landmark Implement near Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — Crews are working a fire at Landmark Implement near Hastings Wednesday night. According to the Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, the call came at around 10 p.m. of smoke coming from the building. He says the structure was fully engulfed once crews arrived. Pughes says...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Wonderline -- Readers ask about positions, tomatoes and dogs

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: How will that work when Assessor Ann Charlton retires at the end of the year and York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin takes that position? How will Bulgrin’s seat be filled?. A: Bulgrin was the lone candidate for the position...
York News-Times

Woman found dead in southwest Lincoln stream

A woman who had been reported missing early Wednesday morning was found dead in a southwest Lincoln stream, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m., where they found the 83-year-old woman unresponsive in Beal Slough, a small stream that feeds into Salt Creek. The woman, whose name hadn't been released as of Wednesday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Man with many aliases sentenced to prison

YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek was sentenced this week in York County District Court in a case involving felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle. Initially, he was charged with eight counts: theft by receiving...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for threatening woman with a knife

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Early Friday morning, 31-year-old Guillermo Soler of Grand Island was arrested for making terroristic threats towards a woman. According to Grand Island Police, Soler grabbed the woman and forced her into an apartment against her will, barricading the door. Soler then held a small serrated...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Lincoln middle school teacher dies in Johnson County rollover

A Lincoln man who was set to begin his first year as a full-time teacher at Goodrich Middle School this fall died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sterling. William "Billy" Hall, 28, was riding in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler on a rural road just southwest of Sterling shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two Grand Island men arrested for assault

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island men got into a physical altercation on Thursday night, leading to GIPD arresting them for assault. According to the police report, 30-year-old Faysal Hirsi said that 28-year-old Austyn Ladd started the confrontation. When it escalated, witnesses say Hirsi then struck Ladd with a brick, causing a head injury and a laceration on his arm.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire departments from all of Adams County as well as Doniphan and Glenvil were on scene of a late night fire at LandMark Implement in Hastings. The call came in around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at the John Deere dealership, located on west Highway 6, with a large amount of smoke coming from the building.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Neighbors rally against the demolition of historic Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, the Preservation Association of Lincoln rallied outside the historic Miller home near 27th Street and Sheridan Boulevard. “It’s just a travesty to see something this gorgeous and this beautiful in the neighborhood destroyed,” said neighbor Mark Daharsh. “It has so much wonderful history, and the architecture is just unsurpassed.”
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Stromsburg man sentenced for meth possession

YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 37, of Stromsburg, was sentenced this week in a case where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond. According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular...
STROMSBURG, NE
klin.com

Missing Lincoln Woman Found Dead Near Creek Bed

Lincoln Police got a call around 8:15 Wednesday morning from a man who reported that his 83 year old wife was missing from their home in the 500 block of Pioneers Blvd. LPD says her husband said his wife was last seen around 2:00 a.m. LPD Sergeant Jason Wesch says the man checked around their property and called police when he couldn’t find her.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln middle school teacher killed in southeast Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
klkntv.com

23 events across Nebraska happening this weekend

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s almost the weekend, so it’s time to start making plans for how to spend the two days off. Whether you’re looking for an all-ages event or something 21+, there’s plenty of weekend activities across the state. OMAHA:. Late Night at...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

A Paws for Pets -- What are the odds?

This article was written in 2009. No one said that life is always fair....very few go through life without trials and tribulations. We never know what tomorrow will bring and we should enjoy each and every day. November 16, 2005 I received a declawed, neutered big black and white cat....
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigating burglary at Nebraska Republican party offices

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at the offices of the Nebraska Republican Party. Officers responded to the office Sunday afternoon and met a volunteer outside. When they entered the office, the volunteer told police it was obvious that the building had been disturbed.
LINCOLN, NE
Mark Elworth Jr

Where to find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Aardvark Antique Mall. Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-8pm inside the Aardvark Antique Mall, Display Cases #368, 387, 420, 436, 437, 470, and 487, 5800 Arbor Street, Lincoln NE, 68517.
LINCOLN, NE

