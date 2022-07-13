York neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

Lincoln Police got a call around 8:15 Wednesday morning from a man who reported that his 83 year old wife was missing from their home in the 500 block of Pioneers Blvd. LPD says her husband said his wife was last seen around 2:00 a.m. LPD Sergeant Jason Wesch says the man checked around their property and called police when he couldn’t find her.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO