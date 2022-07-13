York neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash. He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise...
Everything gets going Friday, July 15. Our team will be busy hosting 144 golfers and over 20-plus sponsors for a full day of golfing at the annual Chamber Tournament. York Parks and Recreation will be ready to host people at the Family Aquatic Center for a beach party and then close down the evening with the Dive-in Movie featuring “Luca.”
HASTINGS, Neb. — Crews are working a fire at Landmark Implement near Hastings Wednesday night. According to the Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, the call came at around 10 p.m. of smoke coming from the building. He says the structure was fully engulfed once crews arrived. Pughes says...
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: How will that work when Assessor Ann Charlton retires at the end of the year and York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin takes that position? How will Bulgrin’s seat be filled?. A: Bulgrin was the lone candidate for the position...
A woman who had been reported missing early Wednesday morning was found dead in a southwest Lincoln stream, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m., where they found the 83-year-old woman unresponsive in Beal Slough, a small stream that feeds into Salt Creek. The woman, whose name hadn't been released as of Wednesday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.
YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek was sentenced this week in York County District Court in a case involving felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle. Initially, he was charged with eight counts: theft by receiving...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Early Friday morning, 31-year-old Guillermo Soler of Grand Island was arrested for making terroristic threats towards a woman. According to Grand Island Police, Soler grabbed the woman and forced her into an apartment against her will, barricading the door. Soler then held a small serrated...
A Lincoln man who was set to begin his first year as a full-time teacher at Goodrich Middle School this fall died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sterling. William "Billy" Hall, 28, was riding in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler on a rural road just southwest of Sterling shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island men got into a physical altercation on Thursday night, leading to GIPD arresting them for assault. According to the police report, 30-year-old Faysal Hirsi said that 28-year-old Austyn Ladd started the confrontation. When it escalated, witnesses say Hirsi then struck Ladd with a brick, causing a head injury and a laceration on his arm.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire departments from all of Adams County as well as Doniphan and Glenvil were on scene of a late night fire at LandMark Implement in Hastings. The call came in around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at the John Deere dealership, located on west Highway 6, with a large amount of smoke coming from the building.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, the Preservation Association of Lincoln rallied outside the historic Miller home near 27th Street and Sheridan Boulevard. “It’s just a travesty to see something this gorgeous and this beautiful in the neighborhood destroyed,” said neighbor Mark Daharsh. “It has so much wonderful history, and the architecture is just unsurpassed.”
A Lincoln contractor is suing an Elkhorn flooring company for failing to install gym floors in a timely manner at Scott and Lux middle schools. Perry Reid Construction is asking for $110,000 in damages from Great Plains Flooring of Elkhorn, according to the lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court on July 6.
YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 37, of Stromsburg, was sentenced this week in a case where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond. According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular...
Lincoln Police got a call around 8:15 Wednesday morning from a man who reported that his 83 year old wife was missing from their home in the 500 block of Pioneers Blvd. LPD says her husband said his wife was last seen around 2:00 a.m. LPD Sergeant Jason Wesch says the man checked around their property and called police when he couldn’t find her.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s almost the weekend, so it’s time to start making plans for how to spend the two days off. Whether you’re looking for an all-ages event or something 21+, there’s plenty of weekend activities across the state. OMAHA:. Late Night at...
This article was written in 2009. No one said that life is always fair....very few go through life without trials and tribulations. We never know what tomorrow will bring and we should enjoy each and every day. November 16, 2005 I received a declawed, neutered big black and white cat....
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at the offices of the Nebraska Republican Party. Officers responded to the office Sunday afternoon and met a volunteer outside. When they entered the office, the volunteer told police it was obvious that the building had been disturbed.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In June alone, Nebraska saw 20 crashes that resulted in the deaths of 23 people, according to the Department of Transportation. It brings this year’s death toll to 126, an increase of 21 from the state’s average from 2018 to 2021. Of those...
