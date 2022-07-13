Orlandoans are spoiled for choice when it comes to great bars and tasty bevs

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Doshi, the chef-driven, modern Korean restaurant from the trio behind virtual outfit Doshibox Korean Kitchen, will open next month in the former Cafe Rio Mexican Grill space in the Whole Foods Plaza in Winter Park ... Nobu Matsuhisa, the celeb chef-turned-hotelier, will open a Nobu Hotel and restaurant in the tourist sector in 2025. Matsuhisa has scores of restaurants all over the world ... Susuru Juju, the retro-themed izakaya opening in the old Pizza Hut building on the corner of East Colonial Drive and Maguire Road, will soft-open Aug. 3. Look for resys to open July 17 ... Skyline Chili, specializing in heaping portions of Cincinnati-style chili (spaghetti with chili sauce and cheese) will open early next year at Disney's Flamingo Crossings Town Center ... After a fire tore through Goff's Drive In, the iconic ice cream stand is poised to reopen July 18 ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO