Orlandoans are spoiled for choice when it comes to great bars and tasty bevs

By Nicolette Shurba
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few luxuries in life more satisfying than a well-crafted cocktail, and residents of the City Beautiful are fortunate enough to be able to choose from a myriad of cocktail bars and beer houses that fulfill the need for mood-transforming elixirs. Ann Teague's Lamp Supply. 22 S. Magnolia...

Tacos & Tequila returns for a fifth year on July 30

July might mean sweltering heat and swarms of tourists to Orlando, but things aren't all bad. The deep days of summer also herald another return to Cheyenne Saloon for Tacos & Tequila. T&T is back in 2022 for a fifth year, bringing Orlando's best taco-makers together alongside the world's best...
No longer the 'chain capital' of the world, Orlando has grown up into a serious foodie destination

Orlando was long a place whose restaurant reputation preceded itself. If you visited “The Chain Capital of the World” in the ’80s, ’90s and early aughts, you very likely binged at the buffets of Ponderosa, scarfed the peanut butter pie at Bob Evans or went to town on the chicken-fried chicken at the Black-eyed Pea. Olive Garden and Red Lobster? Both were born right here in Central Florida. But over the last 20 years, Orlando hasn’t just freed itself from the shackles of the “Chain Capital” designation, it’s overhauled and reshaped its culinary image.
Golden Hour Wine in Baldwin Park kicks off a civilized new ritual; a Nobu Hotel and restaurant will open in Orlando in 2025

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Doshi, the chef-driven, modern Korean restaurant from the trio behind virtual outfit Doshibox Korean Kitchen, will open next month in the former Cafe Rio Mexican Grill space in the Whole Foods Plaza in Winter Park ... Nobu Matsuhisa, the celeb chef-turned-hotelier, will open a Nobu Hotel and restaurant in the tourist sector in 2025. Matsuhisa has scores of restaurants all over the world ... Susuru Juju, the retro-themed izakaya opening in the old Pizza Hut building on the corner of East Colonial Drive and Maguire Road, will soft-open Aug. 3. Look for resys to open July 17 ... Skyline Chili, specializing in heaping portions of Cincinnati-style chili (spaghetti with chili sauce and cheese) will open early next year at Disney's Flamingo Crossings Town Center ... After a fire tore through Goff's Drive In, the iconic ice cream stand is poised to reopen July 18 ...
WHYI Y100

Here Are The Best Fries In Florida

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
A Celebrity Chef Is Meeting Guests Right Outside Disney World!

Walt Disney World isn’t the only thing in Orlando!. There are lots of hotels outside of Disney World that guests stay in when they visit Orlando. Some of these are good neighbor hotels, like the Swan and Dolphin Resort, which allow guests to have the same perks they would get at Walt Disney World resorts. The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is a hotel that features the popular Four Flamingos Restaurant, and a celebrity chef is greeting guests at dinner services this week!
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Art#Dj#Bartenders#Pub#Food Drink#Lamp Supply#Dragon#E Pine St Low#Bauhaus#Hanson S Shoe Repair#Army Navy#Guesthouse
A newcomer's map to the real Orlando music scene

Welcome to Orlando. Truly, we mean that. No doubt, you've been seeing Florida a lot in the headlines lately. Just know that we're not all like those knuckle-dragging Gilead motherfuckers running things in Tallahassee. We're an out and inclusive city, especially in our music scene. And here's where you can get legitimately local.
click orlando

Ready for some thrifting? Orlando rummage sale happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla – The Blessed Trinity Council of Catholic Women is hosting their annual rummage sale this weekend at their church, according to their website. Sale organizers said they will be offering a wide selection of items in Orlando like clothing for all ages and sizes, shoes, art, furniture, holiday décor, books, electronics, and more.
GWAR to pillage and plunder Orlando in October

Stalwart shock-rockers GWAR have announced a new round of North American touring stretching from September into November, and they'll be returning to some familiar Orlando stomping grounds. Their "Black Death Rager" (now that is on-the-nose) world tour — with support from Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot — kicks off...
Kissimmee restaurant opening new Orlando location in former Fuddruckers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee is getting ready to open a second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is opening up at 4311 E. Colonial Drive, which used to house a Fuddruckers before every Central Florida franchise shuttered in February. [ADD YOUR...
There's something for every eye and ear in Orlando's theaters and museums

Orlando attracts talent from around the nation to perform at its theme parks, and these performers use local theaters as an artistic outlet, making Central Florida a lucky hub of high-caliber performance. Theater offerings in the City Beautiful include national tours, blockbuster musicals, classic Shakespeare, new works and everything in between. And while Orlando is not quite as rich in art galleries, our museums work hard to keep challenging and beautiful works accessible.
Orlando Attraction Invites Riders to Take Their Shot

The Wheel at ICON Park is offering an optional shooting game for riders on the 400-foot observation wheel on International Drive. Bullseye Blast is a $5.95 upcharge and allows riders to take aim at 50 ICON Park-logo targets on the rooftops of surrounding ICON Park buildings during their 18-minute ride on The Wheel.
Top spots to catch stand-up comedy in the City Beautiful

What if, instead of zoning out on Netflix tonight, you took your happy ass out to see live comedy? No matter the day of the week, there's a show happening, and laughs are guaranteed. There are upward of 20 comedy mics and showcases in Orlando. Here are our favorites. Orlando...
Earth Fare is closing its SoDo location (again)

After reopening in April 2021, Asheville-based food grocery will say goodbye to the SoDo neighborhood for the last time. With no further details given, Earth Fare announced its permanent closure via Facebook. "Earth Fare Orlando will be closing its doors. Starting today, take advantage of the 20% off storewide sale,"...
