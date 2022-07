Earlier this year, Netflix announced plans to launch a more affordable ad-supported tier in the hopes of compensating for its dropping subscription numbers, and now the streaming company has announced a partnership with Microsoft to make this happen. Announcing the news in a blog post, Netflix says it’ll be leveraging the tech giant’s advertising platform and network of clients to provide cheaper access for those who wish to subscribe to its streaming service but aren’t looking to spend too much.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO