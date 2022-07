— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a long day of sifting through Prime Day deals, maybe you just want to kick back and watch a few episodes of Seinfeld or catch up on Better Call Saul now that it's back. Thankfully, if you're in need of a new TV to do that, there's a Prime Day deal for you. Right now you can get Amazon's 43-inch 4K TV with Fire TV built in for $320, saving you a total of $90.

