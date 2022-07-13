ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomers Guide 2022: Getting to know your City Beautiful

By Orlando Weekly Editors
 2 days ago

Welcome to Orlando! You certainly picked a wild time to move to Florida! (We kid! Or do we?) It's become almost a cliché to say that there's much more to Orlando than the theme parks and the International Drive tourist...

No longer the 'chain capital' of the world, Orlando has grown up into a serious foodie destination

Orlando was long a place whose restaurant reputation preceded itself. If you visited “The Chain Capital of the World” in the ’80s, ’90s and early aughts, you very likely binged at the buffets of Ponderosa, scarfed the peanut butter pie at Bob Evans or went to town on the chicken-fried chicken at the Black-eyed Pea. Olive Garden and Red Lobster? Both were born right here in Central Florida. But over the last 20 years, Orlando hasn’t just freed itself from the shackles of the “Chain Capital” designation, it’s overhauled and reshaped its culinary image.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Orlando Theme Park in Hot Water After Announcing Gun-Based Ride

A popular amusement park in Orlando, Florida is now facing some intense backlash after revealing a new gun-based attraction experience. ICON Park, the amusement park that was at the center of controversy earlier this year is now at the center of another media frenzy. As reported by News Channel 8, the Park recently announced that it will be adding what they call Bullseye Blast to the huge The Wheel which is the park’s 400-foot tall Ferris wheel ride.
ORLANDO, FL
GWAR to pillage and plunder Orlando in October

Stalwart shock-rockers GWAR have announced a new round of North American touring stretching from September into November, and they'll be returning to some familiar Orlando stomping grounds. Their "Black Death Rager" (now that is on-the-nose) world tour — with support from Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot — kicks off...
ORLANDO, FL
Experience the wild, natural side of Orlando

The first thing you'll hear from friends after you move to Florida: "You must go to the beach every day!" Well ... Orlando is land-locked, though you can hit the ocean with roughly an hour's drive, if you need that saltwater fix. But you never have to venture far from your door if it's just some nature you need: paddling through the water, hiking through palmetto scrub, biking, fishing or getting dirty with your dogs; all are easy to find in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Awesome annual events: There's fun to be had all year long in Orlando

There are fun events happening in the Orlando area year-round. To help you find your faves, we've put together a quick guide to some of the ones that happen around the same time every year. (If you're brand-new to Florida, not just Orlando, you may be wondering why there's nothing scheduled in August. When it gets here, you'll understand.)
ORLANDO, FL
Splash Mountain ride vehicle fills with water with Disney guests on board, video shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - A video posted on social media appears to show a Splash Mountain ride vehicle at Disney's Magic Kingdom beginning to sink with several guests on board. Ted Klein posted the video to the Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Page on Facebook on Tuesday. His wife, Jennifer Jean, says her whole family was on the boat behind it and saw what was happening.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Lake Eola is (possibly) haunted by the most unlikely ghost

The beautiful lake Eola in Orlando, FloridaOrlandoThings.com Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. If you’ve never been to Lake Eola in Orlando, it is truly a beautiful place to be. I can’t tell you how many people told me it’s a can’t-miss attraction when I first moved to Orlando, and they were right. I located “in the heart of downtown Orlando”, the beautiful Lake Eola Park has a lot to offer visitors. Open from 6 AM to 11:59 PM daily, visitors at the park can take an almost mile long circular walk around the lovely lake, enjoy the live swans walking around, play on the playground, or even rent a swan shaped paddle boat and go out onto the water. You can even talk your doggo with you, but bring lots of water as it gets hot fast!
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Kissimmee restaurant opening new Orlando location in former Fuddruckers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee is getting ready to open a second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is opening up at 4311 E. Colonial Drive, which used to house a Fuddruckers before every Central Florida franchise shuttered in February. [ADD YOUR...
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Disney World removes longstanding Tower of Terror billboard

ORLANDO, Fla. — The large Tower of Terror billboard at Disney World is gone. The long-standing sign will be replaced with landscaping. The sign depicted a smaller version of the Hollywood Studios attraction. ​​​The sign, previously located in the median on World Drive, was permanently removed Wednesday night. By...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Golden Hour Wine in Baldwin Park kicks off a civilized new ritual; a Nobu Hotel and restaurant will open in Orlando in 2025

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Doshi, the chef-driven, modern Korean restaurant from the trio behind virtual outfit Doshibox Korean Kitchen, will open next month in the former Cafe Rio Mexican Grill space in the Whole Foods Plaza in Winter Park ... Nobu Matsuhisa, the celeb chef-turned-hotelier, will open a Nobu Hotel and restaurant in the tourist sector in 2025. Matsuhisa has scores of restaurants all over the world ... Susuru Juju, the retro-themed izakaya opening in the old Pizza Hut building on the corner of East Colonial Drive and Maguire Road, will soft-open Aug. 3. Look for resys to open July 17 ... Skyline Chili, specializing in heaping portions of Cincinnati-style chili (spaghetti with chili sauce and cheese) will open early next year at Disney's Flamingo Crossings Town Center ... After a fire tore through Goff's Drive In, the iconic ice cream stand is poised to reopen July 18 ...
ORLANDO, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Orlando, FL — 30 Top Places!

Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but don’t know where to go just yet?. Orlando in Florida is just the perfect destination. The “City Beautiful” is not just home to world-famous theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. It’s also home to a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ready for some thrifting? Orlando rummage sale happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla – The Blessed Trinity Council of Catholic Women is hosting their annual rummage sale this weekend at their church, according to their website. Sale organizers said they will be offering a wide selection of items in Orlando like clothing for all ages and sizes, shoes, art, furniture, holiday décor, books, electronics, and more.
ORLANDO, FL

