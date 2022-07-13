ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood Schools superintendent to retire at end of year

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
Oakwood City School Logo

OAKWOOD — Oakwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Kyle Ramey has announced plans to retire on December 31 after more than 30 years of education, according to a media release.

He spent 20 years with Kettering City Schools, is also an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton and serves on the executive board of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Oakwood schools said. Ramey is a native of Heath.

He shared his intention to retire in a letter to staff and community members Tuesday, the release said.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Oakwood Schools, the education community and school children and Oakwood citizens as superintendent since 2013,” Ramey said.

He has served as superintendent of Oakwood Schools since 2013.

“Being a superintendent is far more than a job, it is a life style,” said Todd Duwel, Oakwood Board of Education President. “With Dr. Ramey’s retirement in December, our district will have one more set of shoulders the next generation of Oakwood.”

Ramey says he and his wife will relocate out of the area to be closer to family and are looking forward to their, “next chapter.”

“I believe the future of Oakwood Schools is in very capable hands,” he said. “The past nine years we have seen extraordinary accomplishments and I am confident our schools and community will continue to grow and thrive.”

The Oakwood Board of Education will announce its plan and timeline to find the district’s next superintendent at a board meeting on August 8, according to the release.

