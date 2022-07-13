ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Funeral services for Jayland Walker to be held in Akron today

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
AKRON — Funeral services will be held today for a man killed in an officer-involved shooting last month.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed shortly after midnight on June 27 after an attempted traffic stop, according to Akron Police Department.

There will be a public viewing at the Akron Civic Center at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m.

Wednesday will also be a citywide day of mourning.

Walker’s family has asked that people stop protesting for 48 hours so that he can peacefully be laid to rest.

A final autopsy report will be turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

