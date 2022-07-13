ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Know It's Not Going To Be Easy' - Harvey Elliott On Competition For Places At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1td65l_0gdrswO500

Harvey Elliott has been speaking about the competition for places at Liverpool ahead of the next season.

Harvey Elliott has been speaking about the competition for places at Liverpool ahead of next season.

After a promising start to the last campaign, the 19-year-old sustained a serious ankle injury against Leeds United in September that ruled him out for several months.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The England under-21 international told Liverpoolfc.com that despite his own issues, it was still a successful season for the team.

"I mean, last season didn't really go the way I wanted it to go, with the injury and stuff, but we still had a successful season as a team and that's all that matters really.

"I was there supporting, helping my teammates out if needed and playing if needed, and doing my best to get in the team again. I think this season is definitely a bigger one in that case. I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I can just do everything right again to get back into the team."

Elliott also admitted that with some new signings added to an already high-quality squad, it will not be easy to command a regular starting spot but he is up for the challenge.

"I know it's not going to be easy. We've got new, outstanding players coming into the team, so it's more competition. But I'm ready for the competition and ready to help my teammates and be a team player if needed.

"I'm so looking forward to it and hopefully we can have the same success again this season, if not make it a lot better."

Injury struck at the wrong time for Elliott last season after an extremely promising start to the campaign. A similar start this time around could thrust him very much into Jurgen Klopp's plans.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Forgotten Liverpool Defender May Leave Club This Summer

Liverpool are in talks with Blackburn Rovers over the sale of central defender Ben Davies, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old signed for the Reds as part of their emergency contingency window to replace all of their injured central defenders in 2021, but he has failed to make a single appearance for Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Yardbarker

Watch: Simon Jordan drops claim about seven Liverpool players that started Man Utd defeat

Simon Jordan has played down the significance of Liverpool’s resounding 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in pre-season. The Merseysiders played three different XIs against the Red Devils in Bangkok to kick off their tour of Asia, with the talkSPORT commentator noting that seven of the men starting for the Reds wouldn’t be given the nod in Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI in the English top-flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

(Photo) Beaming Mo Salah in pre-season will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

It seems for some that ever since Mo Salah agreed a contract extension with Liverpool the Egyptian international has never looked happier. The No.11’s commitment to the cause at Anfield has never been in question, of course, though one can imagine that a secured future has to be somewhat freeing for both the player and club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp laughs at Robertson’s answer to how he communicates with Nunez

Darwin Nunez is still getting to know his teammates following his big move to Liverpool this summer and it will take a while for him to understand Andy Robertson. The Merseyside club signed Nunez for a club-record fee of £85m as reported by Sky Sports, and as a Spanish and Portuguese speaker, he will find it hard to communicate with some of the Liverpool squad at present.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Liverpool Confirm Defender Has Left Club After 12 Years

Liverpool defender Tom Clayton follows Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams out of the Anfield exit door after 12 years on Merseyside. The outgoing Liverpool under-23s captain has joined Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee. He joined Liverpool as a 9-year-old. Clayton never made a senior appearance at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Imago Action Plus The#Liverpoolfc Com
LFCTransferRoom

'We're All Looking Forward To Seeing Him Play' - Liverpool Youngster Harvey Elliott On Reds Forward Darwin Nunez

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has given his full backing to his new teammate Darwin Nunez amid talk around the Uruguayan's performances so far during pre-season. Nunez who joined the Reds from Portuguese side Benfica earlier this summer for a club record fee of £85 million made his first appearance for Liverpool earlier this week in a friendly against Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah show flickerings of understanding in win over Crystal Palace

Darwin Nunez’s first pre-season tour with Liverpool has brought him more blisters than goals. A second half-hour outing was equally unproductive for him, even as his team rebounded from the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United by beating Crystal Palace 2-0, but it nevertheless offered a glimpse of why the £64 million forward has been signed and an indication of Jurgen Klopp’s attempts to integrate him.Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, who started and finished with the captain’s armband respectively, got the goals in Singapore. While Klopp used 31 players, after deploying 32 against United – this time, there were two more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Injury Update: Player Potentially Missing Start Of The Season As Injury List Increases | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool are suffering many injuries this pre-season and another player is added to the list today, which will potentially see him miss the start of the upcoming season. Following Liverpool's pre-season win over Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp gave updates on three injured players. One of them with an injury that could see him miss the start of the season.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news & Leeds friendly updates

Anil: Paul Madeley says I. Born in Leeds. Over 500 appearances. Jimmy Armfield phoned him to discuss a new contract to be told ‘put what you want on it, I just want to play for Leeds’. CLOSE!. Brisbane Roar 1-2 Leeds. Sam Greenwood's corner is out wide by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy