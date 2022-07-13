'I Know It's Not Going To Be Easy' - Harvey Elliott On Competition For Places At Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has been speaking about the competition for places at Liverpool ahead of the next season.

After a promising start to the last campaign, the 19-year-old sustained a serious ankle injury against Leeds United in September that ruled him out for several months.

The England under-21 international told Liverpoolfc.com that despite his own issues, it was still a successful season for the team.

"I mean, last season didn't really go the way I wanted it to go, with the injury and stuff, but we still had a successful season as a team and that's all that matters really.

"I was there supporting, helping my teammates out if needed and playing if needed, and doing my best to get in the team again. I think this season is definitely a bigger one in that case. I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I can just do everything right again to get back into the team."

Elliott also admitted that with some new signings added to an already high-quality squad, it will not be easy to command a regular starting spot but he is up for the challenge.

"I know it's not going to be easy. We've got new, outstanding players coming into the team, so it's more competition. But I'm ready for the competition and ready to help my teammates and be a team player if needed.

"I'm so looking forward to it and hopefully we can have the same success again this season, if not make it a lot better."

Injury struck at the wrong time for Elliott last season after an extremely promising start to the campaign. A similar start this time around could thrust him very much into Jurgen Klopp's plans.

