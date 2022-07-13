ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves look to tighten NL East gap in finale vs. Mets

Cover picture for the articleTwo veterans will be on the mound Wednesday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the rubber game of the three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The Mets won the first game 4-1 on Monday behind Max Scherzer, and the...

Mets' Patrick Mazeika moving to bench in Wednesday matinee

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika started behind the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Braves, but he's yielding duties back to Tomas Nido for Wednesday's series finale. Nido will catch for Chris Bassitt and hit ninth.
