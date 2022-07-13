ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

We Have The Crime – Where’s The Punishment?

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

If we just had more 'red flag' laws in place, and more control. Then everything would be great, and there would be no more mass shootings.

Unfortunately, that is not true. Case in point, the Highland Park mass shooting in Illinois, where some of the strictest gun laws in the nation were already in place.

"The idea that in the wake of these tragedies, that's the first impulse of the people who make policy is so telling about what they really think about deterrents" said Kylee Griswold, writer and assistant editor with The Federalist, "So maybe it's time to change course, and when we talk about punishment and deterrents, capital punishment might actually be the answer, instead of increased gun control."

The bottom line is, gun control and red flag laws aren't working. Griswold say that maybe a quicker death penalty, would work.

"If we started really prioritizing certainty, and swiftness, that seems like it would have a much more deterrent effect, than placing this individual on death row, glorifying his crime, putting his face and his name all over wall to wall coverage in the news" Griswold told KTRH, "But then you're never going to hear about his actual punishment down the road, it's just going to get buried."

Studies have shown, going all the way back to the 1700's, when a punishment is certain, and handed down quickly, it is proven to deter crime.

What has also been proven? That the Democrats 'soft on crime' approach, does not work.

