ZOVOO unveils GENE TREE Special Edition ceramic core, leading the advancement of electronic atomization technology

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--

On June 29 local time, ZOVOO unveiled new Nano-Tech Ceramic Core at its global online launch event. The independently developed innovative technology was named “GENE TREE Special Edition”.

ZOVOO unveils GENE TREE Special Edition ceramic core, leading the advancement of electronic atomization technology (Graphic: Business Wire)

At present, ceramic core technology has become a key indicator to measure the advancement of the technical level of a company in the field of electronic atomization. ZOVOO GENE TREE Special Edition is dedicated to becoming a leader in atomization technology through nano-microcrystalline materials and technological innovation, providing users with a natural and pleasant vaping experience.

Let’s take a look at the technological advantages of this revolutionary innovation compared with previous ceramic cores:

Powder-free Technology, Pure Vaping

As industry’s first “powder-free” ceramic core proprietary patented technology, GENE TREE Special Edition breaks the bottleneck of sticking and dropping powder in the traditional ceramic core, realizing real powder free puff experience and truly enjoying the purity of every puff.

Under 25 times microscope, compared with competitors, GENE TREE ceramic core has no surface powder, and meanwhile, the high intensity ceramic formed in 1,300°C temperature guarantees the powder-free effects, protecting users’ health.

First to Adopt Multilayer Microhole Structure

ZOVOO R&D team developed the industry’s first Multilayer Microhole Structure by ceramic materials grading. GENE TREE Special Edition ensures strong e-liquid control, while providing users with mute vaping. It solves the pain points that users are most concerned about, such as frying oil, poor stability, low service life, oil leakage and other problems that seriously affect the taste and use experience.

No decay in taste, more outstanding flavor

Proper Multilayer Microhole Structure for higher balance between best tobacco substitute and delicate mouthfeel.

GENE TREE Special Edition offers the superb substitute mouthfeel. Compared with other ceramic coil of competitors in the market , it increases the overall substitution by 26%, and increases the consistency of taste by 60%. GENE TREE Special Edition vaping aerosol has a stable release, 3.8% overall attenuation, compared to 10% for competitors, realizing full of experiences without attenuation, and consistent vaping experience from each puff.

Compared with similar products, GENE TREE Special Edition increases the fullness of cloud by 36%, and increases the fineness of cloud by 14%. The taste is more attractive, bringing you a delicate, smooth and super restored taste.

Low consumption, high efficiency

In addition, with higher energy conversion efficiency, GENE TREE Special Edition accomplishes a total transcendence, including its super low power, super low battery consumption, more puffs, so that achieves higher energy conversion efficiency and upgraded experiences in full range as well.

This is ZOVOO newly upgraded Nano-microcrystalline ceramic core, GENE TREE Special Edition, gives disposable products a new experience of pure inhalation, mute and non-scalding, smooth and delicate, and super-substitute. While breaking through technical barriers and deepening technological innovation, ZOVOO also released a new disposable product equipped with this technology, DRAGBAR Z700 GT, which opens a new era of ultra-thin ceramic cores and reconstructs a new lightweight experience.

ZOVOO team is persistent in improving core competence and user-focused. It was highly praised by the industry once it was listed at the end of 2021. Now ZOVOO is globally recognized and accepted, becoming favored by consumers.

ZOVOO will continue to invest in innovative technology research and development, taking scientific and technological innovation and rebuilding the healthy ecology of electronic atomization industry as the goal of brand development. ZOVOO is expected to bring more surprises to global users and refresh the market pattern of electronic atomization industry in the future.

Who is ZOVOO?

ZOVOO, as a brand-new prefilled vape brand, was highly appraised by the industry as soon as it was launched at the end of 2021. So far, it has a complete product line that covers the user’s using scenarios. ZOVOO takes affinity and vitality as the main tone of the brand, focusing on the needs of urban fashion users. Currently, ZOVOO’s products are sold in more than 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe and Asia. ZOVOO will pursue long-term value and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in technology, brand, and supply chain, and promote the innovation and development of the vape industry. For more information, please visit https://www.izovoo.com/, and follow our Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Warning: This product may be used in conjunction with e-liquids containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

