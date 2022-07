NFT is an acronym term for Non-fungible tokens. An NFT is a unique and special digital asset that is non-fungible—unequalled and unmatched. NFTs are unique and non-fungible because each NFT has a special or rare property or feature that is not present in other NFTs. This rarity feature applies to all NFTs. It is locked in a smart contract; this is why it is usually created or minted on blockchains that have a smart contract. One such blockchain is the Ethereum blockchain.

