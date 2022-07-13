Investigators Use DNA To Solve 1979 Cold Case Murder Of 12-Year-Old Girl In Texas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to pass on some national information being distributed across our country. A new, 3-digit national Suicide and Crisis hotline has been established and is scheduled to go live tomorrow, Saturday, July 16, 2022. The 24/7/365 “988” number offers access to crisis counselors who can help those experiencing mental health distress. This new hotline can be accessed when someone has thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distresses. The 988 number is modeled after the existing 911 number when emergency services are needed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO