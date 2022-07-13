ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Investigators Use DNA To Solve 1979 Cold Case Murder Of 12-Year-Old Girl In Texas

By MiCo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than four decades, investigators in Texas say they have determined...

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/15/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-15-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-12-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Suspected bleacher thief arrested

On 5/26/2022, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager during routine inspection. The bleachers are used for family and friends to cheer on the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Bleacher Thief Arrested After $10K Hit to Local Montgomery County Park

NEW CANEY, TX — On 5/26/2022, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager from Pct. 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during routine inspection. The bleachers are used for family and friends to cheer one the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE

Thursday night just after 11 pm East Montgomery County Fire along with Caney Creek Fire were dispatched to a travel trailer on fire in the 24400 block of FM 2090. Units arrived on the scene to find the trailer had already been consumed by t…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/travel-trailer-fire/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MASS MEDICAL CASUALTY DRILL AT CANEY CREEK HIGH

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mass-medical-casualty-drill-at-caney-creek-high/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
New National Suicide and Crisis Hotline

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to pass on some national information being distributed across our country. A new, 3-digit national Suicide and Crisis hotline has been established and is scheduled to go live tomorrow, Saturday, July 16, 2022. The 24/7/365 “988” number offers access to crisis counselors who can help those experiencing mental health distress. This new hotline can be accessed when someone has thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distresses. The 988 number is modeled after the existing 911 number when emergency services are needed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONSE TO CONVALESCENT NURSING HOME

On July 13th at 5:21 a.m., Montgomery ESD 1 was dispatched to smell of smoke in the kitchen area at Willis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located at 3000 N. Danville in Willis. Units arrived on the scene within 6 minutes of being dispatche…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-department-response-to-convalescent-nursing-home/
WILLIS, TX
MCSO K-9 RETIRES

Join us in congratulating Deuce on his retirement!! Deuce was born in Germany in 2011 and has served the citizens of Montgomery County since 2013 as a dual-purpose Explosive / Patrol K-9. Deuce will get to enjoy his golden years with his cu…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-k-9-retires/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Conroe ISD to end free meals for all students after giving away 10 million during the pandemic

Since March of 2020, public school districts in Montgomery County have been feeding students free meals, with no application necessary. Now, the federal government has ended the pandemic-era federal aid that made the meals available for students. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-ISD-to-end-free-meals-for-all-students-17303766.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
EMCID To Hold Its Annual Back to School Drive-Thru in August

EMCID To Hold Its Annual Back to School Drive-Thru in August. With the 2022-2023 school year just a few weeks away, stock up on school supplies at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s annual Back to School Drive Thru on Thursday, Aug. 4th. Held at Randall Reed Stadium, located at 21360 Valley Ranch Pkwy. in New Caney, EMCID staff and volunteers will hand out approximately 2,500 free school supply packs, up from 1,000 in years past.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Republic Grand Ranch hosts 1st Anniversary Sale and Celebration. Nearly 900 Homesites Sold

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property celebrates the 1st Anniversary of the Next Great Acreage Community in Texas, Republic Grand Ranch, Nearly 900 homesites have sold in the first year of this Montgomery County land development, featuring high elevation 2+ acre wooded homesites at pre-development pricing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

