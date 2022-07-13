Effective Carbon Dioxide Capture Using Two-Dimensional Ionic Liquids

In present years, the study of nanofluids has emerged as a hot topic among the researchers, because the nanoparticle contained in the fluids significantly enhances the heat transfer properties of the fluids. Particularly, rotating ows are of vital importance due to their wide range of scientific, engineering applications, such as jet engines, pumps and vacuum cleaners, as well as geophysical ows. In this study water based nanofluid over radially stretchable rotating disk in the presence of radiation heat transfer is considered. The surface of the stretchable rotating disk surface allows the impact of continuous suction and admits the generalized slip. The Tiwari and Das model is used to describe the nanouid behavior (Tiwari and Das in Int J Heat Mass Transf 50(9"“10):2002"“2018, 2007). Three types of nanoparticles: Copper (Cu), silver (Ag) and titanium dioxide \((TiO_2)\) are taken into account. By choosing an appropriate set of similarity transformations, the boundary layer momentum equations and energy equation are transformed to set of nonlinear ordinary differential equations. The impact of emerging quantities like, nanoparticle concentration \(\phi \), suction parameter \(w_{\circ }\), slip parameters \(\zeta \), critical shear stress parameter \(\beta \), and radiation parameter \(N_{rd}\), are illustrated through several graphs and tables. The Nusselt number and skin friction coefficient are also calculated to analyze the heat transfer process.
