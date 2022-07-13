ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Effective Carbon Dioxide Capture Using Two-Dimensional Ionic Liquids

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new technology for CO2 capture, utilization, and storage has attracted broad attention in the context of global concern about climate change and greenhouse gas control. Due to their ultralow vapor pressure and environmentally friendly features, ionic liquids are considered a new type of CO2 adsorbent. They are composed of only...

Mechanically axially chiral catenanes and noncanonical mechanically axially chiral rotaxanes

Chirality typically arises in molecules because of a rigidly chiral arrangement of covalently bonded atoms. Less generally appreciated is that chirality can arise when molecules are threaded through one another to create a mechanical bond. For example, when two macrocycles with chemically distinct faces are joined to form a catenane, the structure is chiral, although the rings themselves are not. However, enantiopure mechanically axially chiral catenanes in which the mechanical bond provides the sole source of stereochemistry have not been reported. Here we re-examine the symmetry properties of these molecules and in doing so identify a straightforward route to access them from simple chiral building blocks. Our analysis also led us to identify an analogous but previously unremarked upon rotaxane stereogenic unit, which also yielded to our co-conformational auxiliary approach. With methods to access mechanically axially chiral molecules in hand, their properties and applications can now be explored.
CHEMISTRY
#Carbon Capture#Carbon Dioxide#Ionic#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Profs
Radiative flow of viscous nano-fluid over permeable stretched swirling disk with generalized slip

In present years, the study of nanofluids has emerged as a hot topic among the researchers, because the nanoparticle contained in the fluids significantly enhances the heat transfer properties of the fluids. Particularly, rotating ows are of vital importance due to their wide range of scientific, engineering applications, such as jet engines, pumps and vacuum cleaners, as well as geophysical ows. In this study water based nanofluid over radially stretchable rotating disk in the presence of radiation heat transfer is considered. The surface of the stretchable rotating disk surface allows the impact of continuous suction and admits the generalized slip. The Tiwari and Das model is used to describe the nanouid behavior (Tiwari and Das in Int J Heat Mass Transf 50(9"“10):2002"“2018, 2007). Three types of nanoparticles: Copper (Cu), silver (Ag) and titanium dioxide \((TiO_2)\) are taken into account. By choosing an appropriate set of similarity transformations, the boundary layer momentum equations and energy equation are transformed to set of nonlinear ordinary differential equations. The impact of emerging quantities like, nanoparticle concentration \(\phi \), suction parameter \(w_{\circ }\), slip parameters \(\zeta \), critical shear stress parameter \(\beta \), and radiation parameter \(N_{rd}\), are illustrated through several graphs and tables. The Nusselt number and skin friction coefficient are also calculated to analyze the heat transfer process.
CHEMISTRY
Behavior of colloidal gels made of thermoresponsive anisotropic nanoparticles

Amongst colloidal gels, those designed by the assembly of anisotropic colloidal particles tend to form fibrillar gels and are attracting interest as artificial cell growth environments since they have a structure reminiscent of biological extracellular matrices. Their properties can be tuned by controlling the size, shape, and rigidity of the nanoparticles used during their formation. Herein, the relationship between the physical and mechanical properties of the nanocolloidal building blocks and the properties of the resulting gels is investigated. Thermoresponsive particles with different aspect ratios and controlled rigidity were prepared, and the gelation and the properties of the resulting gels were studied. The results show how the aspect ratio and rigidity of polymer colloids tune the properties of the gels. An increase in the aspect ratio of the nanocolloid used led to a sol"“gel transition observed at lower particle concentration, but an increase in the rigidity of the nanocolloids delayed the sol"“gel transition to higher concentration. However, at a constant concentration, increases in the anisotropy produced gels with higher modulus and lower yield strain. Similarly, an increase in rigidity of the colloids increased the modulus and reduced the yield strain of the resulting gels.
CHEMISTRY
Combined radical and ionic approach for the enantioselective synthesis of β-functionalized amines from alcohols

Chiral amines are among the most important organic compounds and have widespread applications. Enantioselective construction of chiral amines is a major aim in organic synthesis. Among synthetic methods, direct functionalization of omnipresent C"“H bonds with common organic nitrogen compounds represents one of the most attractive strategies. However, C"“H amination strategies are largely limited to constructing a specific type of N-heterocycles or amine derivatives. To maximize the synthetic potential of asymmetric C"“H amination, we report here an approach that unites the complementary reactivities of radical and ionic chemistry for streamlined synthesis of functionalized chiral amines. This synthesis merges the development of an enantioselective radical process for 1,5-C(sp3)"“H amination of alkoxysulfonyl azides via Co(II)-based metalloradical catalysis with an enantiospecific ionic process for ring-opening of the resulting five-membered chiral sulfamidates by nucleophiles. Given that alkoxysulfonyl azides are derived from the corresponding alcohols, this approach offers a powerful synthetic tool for enantioselective Î²-C"“H amination of common alcohols while converting the hydroxy group to other functionalities through formal nucleophilic substitution.
