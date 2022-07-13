ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Opinion | I Am a Man With a Genetic Condition. The Abortion Fight Is About Me, Too.

By Opinion by Quinn Bradlee
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oF0Hl_0gdreCaF00

Quinn Bradlee is the author of A Different Life: Growing Up Learning Disabled and Other Adventures and co-author of A Life’s Work: Fathers and Sons. He is founder and CEO of FriendsofQuinn.com and founder of Our Time Our Vote. He is a fellow at the Royal Society of Arts and a co-producer of the HBO film “I Can't Do This, But I Can Do That.” Read his Substack, Owning It, here.

In June, when the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, it was personal for me. As a man, I am not able to give birth, but as a person with a disability — I like to say a difference — and who is currently using in vitro fertilization to prevent passing my condition on to my children, my rights are under attack, too. The fight for abortion rights is my fight, too.

I was born with a medical condition called velocardiofacial syndrome. It is a partial deletion of Chromosome 22. The scientific name for VCFS is 22q11.2 deletion, and one in every 2,000 people has it. Most cases are not hereditary; however, there is a 50 percent chance that any child I have will be born with this syndrome.

I am now 40 years old. My wife and I are trying to have a baby. We have been through IVF twice with no success. We will be trying again. The reason we are trying IVF is because we do not want to bring a child into this world who has my syndrome.

Many fear IVF will be the next front in the abortion debate. But the possibility that IVF could become illegal is not the only reason I’m writing this. In fact, people with disabilities will be among those worst affected by abortion bans exactly because many of these people don’t have the resources to use IVF like I do — and for many of them, abortion is now illegal.

My wife and I are doing IVF because we wanted to avoid a situation where she gets pregnant, discovers an abnormality through genetic testing and then needs to have an abortion (even though that is our right). We are lucky. We can afford IVF and preimplantation testing, which is very expensive and often not covered by insurance.

Many people, though, don’t have these resources — but still need to test for conditions like mine. Instead, those parents often choose to get pregnant, test the fetus for genetic conditions, and end the pregnancy, in some cases, if such a test is positive. Those rights will end now in many states.

From my own experience, I can tell you what many of these parents and their children are in for and why it is so important to me that we remain able to screen for these kinds of diseases during pregnancies and IVF.

First, let me say that I have a very mild case of VCFS. I have been able to live with most of the symptoms, and I lead a “normal” healthy life. Though cases are different from person to person, here are some of the symptoms: Cleft palate, or deformation of the palate. (I had four surgeries to correct my palate. I had speech defects and was in speech therapy until I was 16. Often, I couldn’t make myself understood.) Heart defects. (At three months old I had open heart surgery, and my heart was repaired with a patch. At 26, I had to get a pacemaker installed.) Bone abnormalities. (I have a very slight bone deformity on my chin. My feet were deformed, and I had to have surgery on each one to correct them.) Middle ear infections. (I can’t count the number of ear infections and surgeries I had. Pneumonia was common for me. So were severe migraines. Having my tonsils out was like a walk in the park.) Seizures. (I had epilepsy from age two to age eight before I finally outgrew it. This meant many trips to the emergency room for life-threatening seizures. The medication for the seizures caused my gums to grow over my teeth and I had to see a dentist every six weeks to have my gums treated, ultimately ending with surgery.) Compromised immune system. (I caught everything that was going around and was sick most of my childhood. I had salmonella many times.) Kidney problems. (I had these for much of my childhood.) Scoliosis of the spine. (I still have that, which makes it difficult for me to stand for long periods of time and causes pain when I exercise.) Learning differences and developmental delays. (I had trouble with reading, math and abstract reasoning; I also had short term memory loss and audio processing problems. I went to special schools all of my life.) Increased risk for mental illness, such as depression, anxiety and schizophrenia. (I have been on many different medications, some were helpful; others made me suicidal.) Some people with VCFS have communication and social interaction problems, including autism. I am not autistic but have had, especially when I was younger, problems communicating and making friends because of difficulties with social cues. I also had short-term memory loss, audio processing problems and difficulty with executive function.

These are just the highlights of my condition. You don’t ever outgrow VCFS.

I am one of the lucky ones. I had two loving parents who had the financial resources and access to the best medical and childcare. My grandparents lived a few blocks away and were wonderfully supportive. Also, I grew up as an only child. My mother, Sally Quinn, was able to quit her job as a reporter for the Washington Post, and for the first 16 years of my life, she and I practically lived at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., which she credits for saving my life many times. During all of those years my late father, Ben Bradlee, was the editor of the Washington Post.

My parents’ lives changed overnight after I was born. My dad hardly ever traveled after that. My parents never traveled alone together, and they would almost always take me with them when they did. They were my best, and for a long time, my only friends. During all those years, my mom said there were many poor single women with babies at the hospital who had other children at home, long commutes and multiple jobs. These babies were alone for much of the time. My mom and grandmother would take turns holding those other babies. But between them, they never left me alone in my hospital room for one minute. I often wonder what kind of lives those families had.

I never had a say in my own condition, but now, I have a say in whether my child has it — and everyone should be able to have that same right. Who is the Supreme Court to tell me and my wife, or any parent, that we have to bring a child into this world who will suffer? Not to mention the personal hardships they are placing on the parents, the struggling child and other family members. If a fetus or an embryo tests positive for VCFS or any other abnormality that could cause the child suffering throughout their life, the parents should be able to decide whether or not to bring that child into the world, because they are the ones who will have to live with the consequences.

It follows that if states do enact strict abortion laws, then they should be responsible for every child’s life, especially if there are special needs, forever. But that probably won’t happen.

I was once asked in an interview when I was promoting my book, A Different Life, when I was in my early 20s whether I would have an abortion if I knew a child of mine would be born with VCFS. The audience was shocked at the question. I said it was too hard a question and I couldn’t answer it. I know now what I should have said: “It’s none of your business.”

Comments / 136

Maria Dennis
2d ago

of the whole Worlds population what makes people think they are special or unique. everyone think the world revolves are them. One of a Kind.

Reply(3)
15
Vicky Graham
2d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply(22)
41
johnny
10h ago

This makes little sense. “Most cases are not hereditary; however, there is a 50 percent chance that any child I have will be born with this syndrome.”

Reply
8
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
Miami Herald

Her son would have been born with half a heart. Now, a Florida abortion might not be legal

Danielle and Jason Tallafuss ended their first pregnancy in July 2020, not because the Orlando-area couple didn’t want a child or because her pregnancy was unplanned. Rather, doctors had discovered a heart defect in the fetus during an ultrasound performed nearly 21 weeks into the pregnancy, a condition that often ends in death within the first two weeks of a newborn’s life.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Bradlee
Person
Ben Bradlee
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Dna Test#Friendsofquinn Com#Our Time Our Vote#The Royal Society Of Arts#Hbo#The Supreme Court#Vcfs#Ivf
Indy100

Josh Hawley got owned after saying men can't get pregnant

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) just got owned after saying men can't get pregnant during questions about abortion care. On Tuesday (12 July), Hawley took to his official Twitter to share a clip of the debate he had with Khiara M. Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, pertaining to her sentiments about "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

59-Year-Old Mom Who Reversed Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Launches Health & Wellness Retreat For Black Women

After an early diagnosis with high blood pressure and diabetes, 59-year-old Jacqueline Glass from Harlem, New York City began her journey toward transformative health. Through diet and exercise, she was able to change her trajectory and reverse her diabetes, eliminate all prescription medication, and ultimately save her life. This led...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Spanish doctors perform life-saving abortion on Seattle woman after medics in Malta REFUSED despite her miscarriage threatening to kill her: 'It was heartbreaking and gut-wrenching'

An American woman who nearly died when doctors in Malta refused to perform an abortion after she began suffering a miscarriage while on her babymoon has finally received a life-saving termination after being flown to Spain to undergo the procedure. Andrea Prudente, 38, and her husband, Jay Weeldreyer, 45, from...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
237K+
Followers
14K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy