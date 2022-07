Yesterday saw the biggest CPI print yet, with an annualized CPI over 9%. I saw a Tweet Monday night by someone saying that if it was a big print the market could fall hard and if it was light it would have a monster rally, but after the news the market actually didn’t move that much and the VIX went down even though the market went down a bit too. Tuesday was a day of no real action and no real fear. It was a dull day among what seems to be many dull days now for the markets.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO