Great Britain failed to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships.Joe Brier, Zoey Clark, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 14.75 seconds in Eugene on Friday.It meant they finished sixth in their heat at Hayward Field, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.Haydock-Wilson, who ran a poor third leg, said: “I take full accountability for that, huge sorry to the team, they ran their hearts out and trusted me to do my job and I’ll make sure next time I won’t let them down.“I love having a...

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO