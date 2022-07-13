ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

It's Time To Trade The Sabres for the Buffalo Braves

By Ed Nice
 2 days ago
As the 2022-23 NHL season approaches, Western New York beings its normal routine of getting its hopes up for the possibility of good hockey in Buffalo. With the NHL Draft behind us and NHL Free Agency starting, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking this is going to be...

NHL

Sabres sign trio of defensemen to 1-year deals

The Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies to one-year, two-way contracts each worth $750,000. The team has also signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000. Clague, 24, played an NHL career-high 36 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens,...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Buffalo Sabres Development Camp Standouts

The Buffalo Sabres started their first day of development camp on Wednesday, July 13, and a good number of fans came out to watch. Top prospects like Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, and Mattias Samuelsson were all in attendance along with most of the Sabres’ recent draft class in 2022. The three-hour event featured drills for passing, team play, odd-man rushes, and close quarter chances, which ended up showing off some players more than others.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Kevyn Adams feels Sabres got what they needed in free agency

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres addressed their goaltending situation on Wednesday with the signing of Eric Comrie, while also inking a right-shot defenseman in Ilya Lyubushkin. Wednesday was also the first day of Sabres Development Camp at Harborcenter. After the second session of Day 1 of...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Devon Levi very impressed with Sabres

Devon Levi is getting his first chance to slide on Sabres gear since being acquired on July 24, 2021, along with a 2022 first-round pick that turned into Jiri Kulich - for Sam Reinhart. He is enjoying his experience so far. Paul Hamilton has more:
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres sign 2022 1st-round picks to entry-level deals

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forwards Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, and Jiri Kulich to three-year, entry-level contracts, the team announced Friday. Buffalo selected Savoie (ninth overall), Ostlund (16th), and Kulich (28th) last Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The three forwards are currently participating in their first development camp, though Savoie is not practicing due to an injury he sustained last month during the WHL playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Lawrence Pilut is back with the Sabres.

Pilut spent two years in the Sabres pipeline playing 67 games in Rochester and 46 games with Buffalo. He was unhappy with his status inside the organization and as a restricted free agent, he signed a contract with the Chelyabinsk Traktor of the KHL.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres sign all three of their 2022 first-round draft picks

The Sabres have gotten down to business Friday, earlier finalizing a deal with free-agent defenseman Lawrence Pilut and now finishing up entry-level deals for their three first-round picks: Matthew Savoie, Jiri Kulich and Noah Ostlund. While all three deals were announced simultaneously, the development paths for each of the players...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres add more blue line depth with three defensemen

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - With the NHL Free Agency period opening at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Buffalo Sabres went to work addressing some defensive depth primarily at the American Hockey League level for the Rochester Americans. General manager Kevyn Adams was able to accomplish that issue Wednesday...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Top 5 Tampa Bay Lightning Teams in Franchise History

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the most successful expansion franchises in all of sports. Despite some periods of turmoil, the Lightning have had their fair share of success since joining the NHL in 1992. Originally bought by Phil Esposito in 1990, the organization was a part of a late 1980s push to expand the league by the NHL. This push began with the addition of the San Jose Sharks in 1991, followed by the birth of the Lightning and Ottawa Senators in 1992, and finally the Florida Panthers and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1993. The move to add all these franchises, aside from Ottawa, into warmer, non-traditional hockey markets, came as a result of the infamous trade that sent Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988. Gretzky’s stardom brought light to the game of hockey in markets that the league had previously left untouched.
TAMPA, FL
