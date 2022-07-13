ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Local hospital hosting hiring event

By Jerica Rogers
 2 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trumbull Regional Medical Center is holding a hiring event Wednesday.

It’s from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. on the East Market Street Bridge at the hospital.

There are open openings in clinical and non-clinical areas.

Sign on bonuses are available for some positions.

