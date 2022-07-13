Britbox App

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

I my elderly neighbor has just bought a Hisense 40a4gtuk smart tv which I have set up for...

forums.digitalspy.com

TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are 150 of the Best Prime Day Deals For Day Two — Save on Fire TV, Roku, Apple, Nintendo, & More

Amazon Prime Day is winding down, but there are still thousands of deals available for Prime members. The retail giant's annual mega-shopping event is continuing to roll out discounts across every category. Amazon dropped another round of Prime Day deals on streaming devices, headphones, movies, 4K TVs, smart home devices,...
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 65-inch 4K TV just dropped below $400 at Walmart

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup with a large 4K TV, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $398, which is less than half its original price of $800, for one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now.
Digital Trends

Best TV deals at Walmart for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have officially arrived, but this online retailer isn’t the only one slashing prices. Walmart is also offering huge discounts on all sorts of tech, and if you’re after some hot TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup for the summer, today’s the day to get shopping. This is a 48-hour event and many of the deals won’t last even that long, so you gotta be quick. To that end, we’ll help you cut to the chase with this roundup of the best TV deals at Walmart for Prime Day. Read on:
The Independent

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

After being held in June and October for the past couple of years, Amazon Prime Day has finally returned to its usual July slot. If you’ve had your eye on an electric toothbrush, new phone, or a reason to treat yourself with a fancy bottle of gin, now is the time with a range of deals and discounts on offer, thanks to the online retailer. We’ve now rolled into the second day of the sale and the discounts are hotting up.For the first time ever, we saw the online giant launch pre-Prime Day deals a whopping three weeks in advance...
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
BGR.com

Amazon wants to give you free money for Prime Day 2022

As great as all the Prime Day 2022 deals are, however, nothing beats the Prime Day Amazon Gift Cards deals that are available right now. Seriously, who would pass up free money for Prime Day?!. Amazon Gift Card deals for Prime Day 2022. As you’ve seen, there are so many...
komando.com

30 last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

We’re in the final stretches of Amazon Prime Day before these deals dry up. If you’re on a budget and don’t want to walk away empty-handed, check out these 30 absolute steals on your favorite tech, home appliances and more. NOTE: The prices below reflect the regular...
digitalspy.com

Spitting image on Brit box

Is spitting image still in Brit box? The last time I watched it Brit box said they weren't making any more series. Is this the case?. Yep, it’s cancelled, no series three. Yep, it’s cancelled, no series three. emails wrote: ». Macca wrote: ». Yep, it’s cancelled, no...
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over but this Beats deal is still happening

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day may be over but deals in technology are still happening. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are still on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
Business Insider

Target's rival Amazon Prime Day sale, 'Deal Days,' ends today — here are the 27 best deals still available, including Apple, Dyson, and Ninja products

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Target's Deal Days — the retailer's rival Amazon Prime Day sales event which is all online and lasts for three days — is going on for a few more hours and ends at midnight tonight. Right now, we're still seeing impressive discounts on KitchenAid stand mixers, Dyson vacuums, and more.
digitalspy.com

Cancelling Tv Licence

My flatmate had Sky Q installed but has now left and I only watch On Demand excluding iplayer of course. I understand as long as I don't watch any live broadcast or iplayer I don't have to have a license. How easy is it to cancel current licence that I...
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Channels 99 Cent Subscription Prime Day Deal Ends Today

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering 99 cent per month subscription deals on streaming services that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, and more as part of their Prime Day 2022 offerings. In addition to the streaming deals, there are are also discounts to be had on movies and TV series to rent or to buy, including The Lost City, The Batman, Yellowstone, and the Harry Potter collection.
boardingarea.com

Master List of Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals [Regularly Updated]

Here is your Master List of Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals! Be sure to bookmark it and check back during Prime Day for more great deals!. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and so is your master list of Amazon Prime day 2022 deals! That means there will be thousands of deals over the next couple of days – some much better than others. To save you time (and money!), I am going through all of these deals to find the best ones around and putting them right here. This will save you the time from doing that and let you see all the best deals on one page (and since these are affiliate links, I will get a little something as well, so thank you!).
IGN

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Alexa Deals: Save on Echo Dot Smart Speakers, Echo Shows, Echo Frames, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and it includes deals on Amazon's own Alexa line of technology. You can save on Amazon's Echo line of products, which includes Echo Dot smart speakers to make navigating your home life easier, Echo Shows to give you another device to call family and stream shows on, Echo Link devices to improve your home audio setup, and Echo On-The-Go devices to take Alexa with you wherever you go. And, be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.
Android Authority

How to cancel subscriptions on Amazon

It's all in one easy accessible section. An Amazon Prime subscription gives you access to more than just great deals and free shipping. You can subscribe to and get discounts for specific products to get them delivered regularly. You can access channels through Prime Video in select markets like the US, UK, and Canada, with options like AMC, Showtime, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more. Of course, all these subscriptions can add up to a hefty monthly bill. If you want to make changes, here’s how to cancel subscriptions on Amazon.
digitalspy.com

BBC - 270,000 households drop TV licence in last year

The number of households saying they no longer need a TV licence shot up by 270,000 last year, figures show, as the BBC faces competition from US streaming giants. Domestic customers who declared they did not need to pay the charge, which is needed to watch or record live TV, went from 1.69 million to 1.96 million last year.
makeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to $90 on Kindle

When you get lost in a book you're reading on a Kindle you completely forget that you're not actually reading a physical book because the screens really are that good. Well, now that Prime Day is here, we can finally grab the latest Kindle models at jaw-dropping prices!. Prime Deals...
