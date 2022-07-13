ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

ValleyCats to Honor Clifton Park Star with Own Bobblehead Night

By Brian
 2 days ago
Former Shen Standout to be Honored During "I Love Upstate New York Night" at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy. Unfortunately, former Shen star and World Series Atlanta Braves standout Ian Anderson won't be in Troy for the ValleyCats game on Wednesday night, but they'll be no shortage of Anderson's likeness throughout...

