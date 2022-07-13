Heat Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McMullen County in south central Texas West central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakville, or near Three Rivers, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include George West, Three Rivers, Choke Canyon, Calliham, Oakville, Simmons and Ray Point. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 58 and 75. US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 632. US Highway 59 between mile markers 720 and 726. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

