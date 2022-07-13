ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

A Life Of Patterns And Light: Chatham Artist Maryalice Eizenberg

Cape Cod Chronicle
 2 days ago

What is the best subject for the award-winning Chatham painter Maryalice Eizenberg?. “Anything that attracts my attention,” she said during a telephone interview last week. This could be the angular foundation of a structure, or as she wrote in her artist’s statement, “a pattern of light that makes form, saturates color...

capecodchronicle.com

Cape Cod Chronicle

Helen M. (Healy) Milley

Helen M. (Healy) Milley, died on July 1st, 2022, at 99 years of age. She was a 12th generation descendant of William Nickerson, one of the founders of Chatham, and a 14th generation descendant of Elder William Brewster, who arrived here on The Mayflower. She was born on May 15th,...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Towns Report Enough Staff For Most Beach And Rec Programs

On the Fourth of July, when beach weather was perfect and the Cape was crowded with visitors, there was lifeguard staffing at all of the major Lower Cape beaches, despite the labor shortage and the lack of workforce housing. Hardest hit appears to have been Chatham, which is operating with...
CHATHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

John F. Natarelli

John F. Natarelli, 85, a longtime resident of the Mohawk Valley and most recently Chatham, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1937 in Little Falls, N.Y., to Valentino and Mary (Malagisi). John grew up in and was educated in Little Falls schools, and attended colleges in Utica, N.Y. and Iowa.
CHATHAM, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Early Files: Cape Cod Secretarial School students aid war effort

The Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. Volunteers: A legal town meeting is to be held in this town on Monday next, to take measures to raise the quota of the town. More than a just proportion of the quota of this County has been assigned to Barnstable, and much less to some other towns. We hear of no enlistments yet, in this vicinity. (Note: Another article in the same issue of the Barnstable Patriot indicated that 3,000 troops for the Civil War were to be raised from Massachusetts, including 284 from Barnstable County, 48 being from the town of Barnstable.)
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Ember Gardens Ready For Local Review In Orleans

ORLEANS — As one marijuana retailer continues to make its way through local permitting, a second expects to begin the process this summer. Ember Gardens plans to open a retail facility at 41 Route 6A, hopefully in 2023, according to the company's CEO, Shane Hyde. The property, located across...
ORLEANS, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Remembering the Veranda House

(July 14, 2022) When the calls and messages started coming in about the Veranda House being on fire, I hoped for the best. But when someone sent me a picture of flames licking all three decks, my heart dropped. I was in my driveway, truck all packed up for an 18-hour drive to Hyannis and a ferry reservation to Nantucket made back in January.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
capecod.com

Near drowning in Chatham

CHATHAM – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Chatham. It happened about 8:45 PM Thursday evening at White Pond off Wilfred Road. Rescuers performed CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes

Dr. Francis Joseph Hynes, 93, of South Yarmouth, passed away on July 6, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Francis was born in West Orange, N.J. to Martin and Margaret Hynes on January 25, 1929. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1954 and afterwards joined the Navy as a dentist, and was a Lieutenant in the Naval Dental Corp. On July 17, 1954, he married Janet Waller of Bloomfield, N.J., whom he remained married to for 68 years until his passing. Upon completion of his military service, Francis went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1958 with a post graduate degree in Orthodontics. Francis practiced orthodontics until his retirement in 1994. In 1996 Francis and Janet moved permanently to Chatham where they had a beautiful home together. Francis loved sailing his catboat, the Irish Miss, as well as spending time with his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Francis was an avid gardener and had so many beautiful gardens filled with his favorite flowers, hydrangeas. Francis also spent time building model ships which adorn his home and Thirwood Place, where he and Janet have been residing for the last nine years. In his spare time, he also volunteered at Family Pantry of Cape Cod for many years. Francis also loved the New England Patriots and spent almost every Sunday with his family watching football games.
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

'Super' Magnet Dredges Lost Keys From Harbor Bottom

CHATHAM – A “super” magnet and a bit of ingenuity by the staff at the fish pier helped recover a set of keys that had fallen from the observation deck into the waters of Aunt Lydia's Cove. About 3 p.m. on July 1, a woman approached Wharfinger...
CHATHAM, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Contractor Gets Sudden Glimpse of Life After Death

David Vermette had a strange day on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Dartmouth contractor woke up in paradise. He and his family had taken some time away from his Dartmouth contracting business, Vermette Development/VCORP, to have some fun in the sun down in Miami. It wasn't long before Vermette was experiencing his own "It's A Wonderful Life" moment.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Theater Review: Kids Will Be Captivated By 'Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse'

“I am the Queen!” Lilly sure knows how to make an entrance. “I am the Queen!” she yells again and again. With her outlandish attire that includes red cowboy boots and a cape, Lilly doesn’t seem to care what people may think. But she loves being the center of attention; in fact she craves it. At home, her parents lovingly indulge her precocious nature, that is until baby Julius arrives. Lilly doesn’t take kindly to sharing the spotlight. So Grammy arrives to take her shopping, and buys her a purple plastic purse. Lilly wants to show everyone the purse and its special qualities. But Lilly soon learns there’s a time and a place for everything.
ENTERTAINMENT

